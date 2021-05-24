Neurostimulation Devices Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and can power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain. The spinal cord stimulator segment held the largest market share of 46.2% in 2019. The rising need for treating spinal injuries and neuropathic pain is most likely to increase the demand for the Spinal Cord Stimulators across the globe.

The new research report titled ‘Global Neurostimulation Devices Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Neurostimulation Devices industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly. The report gives a 360° view of the global Neurostimulation Devices industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Neurostimulation Devices sector.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, MEDTRONIC, NEURONETICS, INC., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., NEVRO CORPORATION, INTRAPACE, Abbott Laboratories, LivaNova PLC, and Bayer AG, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sacral Nerve stimulator Spinal Cord Stimulator Vagus Nerve Stimulator Gastric Electric Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Epilepsy Depression Dystonia Gastroparesis Pain management Urinary and Fecal Incontinence Essential Tremor Parkinson’s Disease Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



