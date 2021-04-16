Neurostimulation Devices Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Neurostimulation Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The latest industry intelligence research on the Neurostimulation Devices market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Neurostimulation Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 – 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

The global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the growing preference among patients and doctors for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Dystonia, Parkinson’s diseases, is most likely to drive the demand for neurostimulation devices. Technological advancement in the healthcare infrastructure of several countries through the implementation of intelligent technologies is expected to boost the demand for the devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The economic development and increasing Healthcare Budgetary Allocation in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices in the region.

Key participants include BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, MEDTRONIC, NEURONETICS, INC., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., NEVRO CORPORATION, INTRAPACE, Abbott Laboratories, LivaNova PLC, and Bayer AG, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sacral Nerve stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Pain management

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Essential Tremor

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

The global Neurostimulation Devices market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the Neurostimulation Devices product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Neurostimulation Devices product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

