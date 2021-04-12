Neuroscience Market Soaring at US$ 27,630.13 million in 2021 with Alpha Omega, Inc., GE Healthcare, Axion Biosystems, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Scientifica Ltd., Blackrock Microsystems LLC, Femtonics Ltd., LaVision Biotec GmbH, Intan Technologies

Neuroscience Market Soaring at US$ 27,630.13 million in 2021 with Alpha Omega, Inc., GE Healthcare, Axion Biosystems, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Scientifica Ltd., Blackrock Microsystems LLC, Femtonics Ltd., LaVision Biotec GmbH, Intan Technologies

The global Neuroscience Market size was valued at US$ 27,630.13 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of +3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Neuroscientists focus on the brain and its impact on behavior and cognitive functions, or how people think. They also investigate what happens to the nervous system when people have neurological, psychiatric, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Increasing cases of neurological disorders, which include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases, and other dementias are expected to boost the neuroscience market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to according to the World Alzheimer Report 2015 published by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), in 2015 the new dementia cases in the regions were 4.9 million (49.0%) in Asia, 2.5 million (25.0%) in Europe, 1.7 million (18.0%) in the Americas, and 0.8 million (8.0%) in Africa. Furthermore, according to the Parkinson’s UK, in 2015 there were around 137,000 people suffered from Parkinson’s in the U.K.

Top Key Players of Neuroscience Market :-

Alpha Omega, Inc., GE Healthcare, Axion Biosystems, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Scientifica Ltd., Blackrock Microsystems LLC, Femtonics Ltd., LaVision Biotec GmbH, Intan Technologies, NeuroNexus Technologies, Inc., Newport Corporation, Neuralynx Inc., Plexon Inc., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Noldus Information Technology, Sutter Instrument Corporation, Thomas Recording GmbH, and Trifoil Imaging Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Neuroscience market, By Component: Instruments Software Services

Global Neuroscience market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes Academic Institutes



It also considers the product offering and services of multiple vendors operating in this market. The report also provides an overview of the market based on pricing strategies. To provide our clients a better understanding of this market, our market research analysts aim at presenting valuable market insights through visually appealing infographics. Our reports for the industry follow a scrupulous data collection methodology and offer an analysis of fast-growing market segments.

