NeuroRehabilitation Gaming Systems Market 2021-28 trending at CAGR +17% with Heal Force, Abbott, Bioness, Hocoma AG, Medtronic, Bioxtreme, AlterG, Aretech, Mindmaze SA, Reha Technology, RehabLogic

The Global Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market is valued to exhibit steady growth at CAGR of +17% to extent USD 89,361.8 Thousand by 2028.

In particular, games applied in the field of neurorehabilitation are helping to improve the process of motor learning and recovery from incidents of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other neuromuscular impairment by increasing user motivation during training.

Using adaptive video game controllers helps patients work on their dexterity and muscle memory by pressing buttons and moving the joysticks. Strength: Repetitive movements, like those required in many video games, help patients build strength over time.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Heal Force

Abbott

Bioness

Hocoma AG

Medtronic

Bioxtreme

AlterG

Aretech

Mindmaze SA

Reha Technology

RehabLogic

Denecor

Ectron Ltd

Ekso Bionics

Rehabtronics Inc

MagVenture A/S

Helius Medical Technologies

Bionik Labs

Neuro Style

Global report caters to various stakeholders in NeuroRehabilitation Gaming Systems Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global NeuroRehabilitation Gaming Systems market.

NeuroRehabilitation Gaming Systems Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation by type-

Cortical Simulation Systems

Neural Reeducation Systems

Neurorobotic Systems

Rehabilitation Gaming System

Software

Other

Market segmentation by application-

Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Parkinson’s disease

Dystonia

Schizophrenia

Cerebral Palsy

Other

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global NeuroRehabilitation Gaming Systems market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global NeuroRehabilitation Gaming Systems market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global NeuroRehabilitation Gaming Systems market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

