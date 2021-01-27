Neuroprotection Drugs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 33,481.7 Million by 2027with major key players

Rising usage of atypical antipsychotics, omega‐3 fatty acids, antidepressants, glutamateric neurotransmission modulators, erythropoietin, COX‐2 inhibitors and N‐acetylcysteine have anti‐apoptotic properties which can help in brain maturational processes from psychotic disorders. Clinical trial processes suggested that these category of drugs help in preventing the onset of frank psychosis. A company named, Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is a drug development company is engaged in providing advanced breakthroughs in neuroprotection drugs market to repair neurons that are caused due to brain injury.

The company is currently undergoing through several programs to provide potential treatment for TBI, concussion and acute ischemic stroke amongst others. The company’s novel product AST-004 aims to begin human Phase I clinical safety trials in 2020 and human Phase II trials in 2021. Another company named Bionure Farma, S.L is focusing towards areas such as acute optic neuritis and multiple sclerosis for which there are highly unmet medical needs. The company’s class compound named BN201 demonstrated remyelination, axonal protection and neuronal survival promotion in preclinical models.

This is estimated to make it an ideal product for nervous system diseases which are ischemic, inflammatory and toxic in nature. It has been reported that there is an impregnable need for neuroprotectants and as of now there are no remyelinating drug that has got approval. As only a few products are in clinical development, this can be a great passage for the company Bionure to be one of the major participants in the global neuroprotection drugs market.

Also, these approvals are not passed by regulatory organizations at once. Such a factor sometimes critically affect the neuroprotection drugs market demand. The company needs strong evidence that the concerned drug is both safe and effective in nature. This can be achieved through in-vivo and in-vitro analysis. But this also depends on the diseases and treatments in question. However, recent biotechnology advancements have the ability at predicting the effects of drugs on the human body, which can eventually replace the animal testing phase and this in turn can help in achieving new disease treatments faster and also can reach the patients quickly. These unique factors are expected to propel the global neuroprotection drugs market from 2019 to 2027.

Key findings of the report:

In terms of revenue, the global neuroprotection drugs market is expected to reach US$ 33,481.7 million by 2027 because of ascending rate of cerebral stroke and disorders namely, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinsonism’s disease amongst others.

Antiepileptic drug is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.07% over the forecast period. Established anti-epileptic drugs such as phenobarbital, phenytoin and carbamazepine have shown considerable advances in neuroprotective activity in hypoxic model of neuronal injury.

Neurodegenerative disorders of neuroprotective drugs had the highest penetration in 2018. It has been reported that over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and the risk of being affected by a neurodegenerative disease is anticipated to increase dramatically with age, thus in turn, increasing the global demand of neuroprotection market.

North America region held a considerable share in 2018 owing to the rapid incidences of neurodegenerative disorders and cerebrovascular diseases in Canada.

Some of the major players in the global neuroprotection drugs market are Biogen, Inc., Genervon Biopharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB amongst others.

As per the press release of Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in Cambridge, MA, September 18, 2018, the company was awarded $287k Phase 1 Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute on Aging (NIA). The award gives financing to further assess and propel its promising neuroprotectant drug candidate AST-004 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals partnered with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (DBA UT Health San Antonio), and the labs of Dr. James Lechleiter and Dr. Veronica Galvan on the exploration of the same. This can be a major comeback for the company and a turning point for overall neuroprotection drugs market.

Global Neuroprotection Drugs Market:

By Drugs Type

Anesthetics Antagonists Antibiotics Antidepressants Antiepileptic agents Anti-inflammatory agents Antioxidants/free radical scavengers Cytokines Ion Channel Blockers Neurosteroids Nutraceuticals Pathway Inhibitor Others (Vaccines, Toxins, etc.)



Neuroprotection Drugs Market By Application

Cerebrovascular Disease ischemic stroke hemorrhagic stroke cerebrovascular anomalies intracranial aneurysms arteriovenous malformations Neurodegenerative Disorders Alzheimer’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Dementia With Lewy Bodies (DLB) Huntington’s Disease (HD) Others (multiple system atrophy (MSA), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), etc.) Traumatic CNS Injuries Coup-Contrecoup Brain Injury Concussion Brain Contusion Diffuse Axonal Injury Penetrating Injury Second Impact Syndrome Others Others



Neuroprotection Drugs Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Spain UK Italy Germany France Nordic Countries Benelux Union Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South East Asia South Korea Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA



