Neuromorphic Processing Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The latest research report titled ‘Global Neuromorphic Processing Market’, published by Reports and Data, offers a closer look into the global Neuromorphic Processing market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Neuromorphic Processing market.

The growth of the market is attributed to the requirement of better performing ICs and increase in demand for AI and machine learning

The global Neuromorphic Processing Market is projected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The primary factors driving the growth of the market include expansion within the sensors market; increasing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications like continuous online learning, predictive analysis, real-time data streaming and data modelling; requirement for efficient ICs; accelerating demand for neuromorphic processing in applications like machine vision, video monitoring and voice identification.

Global Neuromorphic Processing Market: Competitive Outlook

The report explains the global market overview in terms of value and volume. It studies the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each of the companies operating in this business sector. The report also includes a list of the leading players in the market and expounds on their action plans for drawing higher revenues. The section of this report focusing on the competitive terrain of the global Neuromorphic Processing market endows the reader with every significant detail and information about the leading competitors on the market. The market is highly consolidated, with the presence of the major traditional players who are investing heavily in research and development of neuromorphic processing. Moreover, the market being in its nascent stage, neuromorphic processing includes various stakeholders that include neuromorphic hardware chip manufacturers, educational institutions, research labs, technical experts and system companies. The stakeholders are currently collaborating with one another to enhance the performance of neuromorphic computing systems.

Key participants include IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Neuromorphic Processing Market on the applications, end user and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Others

North America is certainly the largest and fastest growing marketplace for neuromorphic processing mainly because of the initiatives taken by major chip designing companies like IBM Corporation (U.S.), General Vision (U.S.) and Intel (U.S.). These companies primarily develop the chips to embed them for large-scale applications like large data analytics, servers and data centers among others. Growing awareness regarding benefits of neuromorphic computing in various industries like aerospace and healthcare is fueling the growth of the market in North America at a better rate compared to other analyzed regions.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

