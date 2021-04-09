Neuromorphic Chip Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers

The global Neuromorphic Chip market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Foremost key players operating in the global Neuromorphic Chip market include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

HRL Laboratories, LLC.

IBM Corporation

HP Development Company, L.P.

Applied Brain Research, Inc.

Intel Corporation

General Vision

BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

Worldwide Neuromorphic Chip Market by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

IT and Telecom

Industrial

Medical

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Software

Hardware

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Neuromorphic Chip Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Neuromorphic Chip Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Neuromorphic Chip Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Neuromorphic Chip Market in Major Countries

7 North America Neuromorphic Chip Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Neuromorphic Chip Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Chip Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Chip Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Neuromorphic Chip Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Neuromorphic Chip manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Neuromorphic Chip

Neuromorphic Chip industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Neuromorphic Chip industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

