Neuromodulation Market Value to Increase by US$ 7,613.45 million in the Forecast Period 2021-2027 At A Rate (CAGR) Of 10.3% with Top Companies Like Medtronic; NeuroPace Inc.; NeuroSigma Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc.; Soterix Medical Inc

The Neuromodulationmarket was valued at US$ 7,613.45 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,333.98 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%during 2020–2027.

Neurological disorders such as cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease can be treated with the help of neuromodulation that is performed by using various devices or infusing drugs. Devices used in neuromodulation involve the application of electrodes to the spinal cord, brain, or peripheral nerves.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Neuromodulation Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period.

Key companies Included in Neuromodulation Market:- Abbott; Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic; NeuroPace, Inc.; NeuroSigma, Inc.; NEVRO CORP; Synapse Biomedical Inc.; Soterix Medical Inc; Integer Holdings Corporation; and Magstim

The growth of the neuromodulation market is driven by the factors such as the increasing incidence of neurological disorders and growing developments in neuromodulation technology. Further, the rising demand of neurostimulation devices to treat chronic pain offer lucrative opportunities to the global neuromodulation market players. However, the high cost of neuromodulation devices hinders the market growth.

The report segments the global neuromodulation market as follows:

By Technology

External (Non-Invasive) Neuromodulation Respiratory Electrical Stimulation Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Internal Neuromodulation Deep Brain Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation Gastric Electrical Stimulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation



By Application

Chronic Pain Management

Failed Back Syndrome

Epilepsy

Tremor

Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Migraine

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Neuromodulation Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

