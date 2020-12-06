Neurointerventional Devices Market Driven By InspireMD, iVascular , Penumbra, Rapid Medical

The report provides trends prevailing in the global neurointerventional devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for neurointerventional devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global neurointerventional devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Medtronic, Stryker, iVascular S.L.U., Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc., Rapid Medical, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and InspireMD, Inc. among others.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Neurointerventional Devices Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global Neurointerventional Devices market, based on technique, has been segmented into neurothrombectomy, stenting, coiling procedure, cerebral angiography, and flow disruption. In 2018, the neurothrombectomy accounted for the largest market share in the global neurointerventional devices market by technique. Technological development in neurothrombectomy procedures and its high acceptance by healthcare professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of neurothrombectomy technique which is expected to grow in the future.

The major factors boosting the market growth are increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm is anticipated to drive the market. However, the high cost of neurointerventional devices is hampering the growth of the market.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Neurointerventional Devices. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Neurointerventional Devices, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Neurointerventional Devices.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Neurointerventional Devices for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Neurointerventional Devices and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Neurointerventional Devices cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

