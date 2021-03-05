Neurointerventional Devices Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Neurointerventional Devices market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Neurointerventional Devices market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Neurointerventional Devices investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Neurointerventional Devices Market

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK), Terumo Corporation (OTCMKTS: TRUMY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), among others.

Market Overview:

The neurointerventional devices are used by medical professionals specialized in the domain of the central nervous system (CNS). It is usually practiced by neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and neurologists exploring the endovascular approach to treat the vascular diseases of the CNS. A wide range of vascular diseases burden associated with the CNS primarily drives the usage of devices. As per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the United States. About 700,000 are affected each year of which, 200,000 are recurrent attack cases. The consistent high volume of patients with vascular diseases approaching the healthcare facilities increases the demand for neurointerventional devices in a region. The direct and indirect high cost of the devices and procedure, as well as stringent regulations, are some of the primary limitations to the growth of the studied market.

Market Insights:

Treatment of Ischemic Stroke is Expected to Hold Major Share of the Market Over the Forecast Period

– Ischemic stroke refers to the blockade of an artery in the brain. It accounts for about 87% of all strokes, therefore, is of primary concern to the medical professional associated with the treatment of CNS diseases.

– Revascularization devices are a common solution to the treatment of such injuries. The Solitaire X Revascularization Device by the Medtronic PLC is indicated to restore the blood flow from a large intracranial vessel in patients experiencing ischemic stroke.

– With a wide range of applications linked to the correction of arterial-based disease, there is significant usage of neurointerventional devices. Thus, across all kinds of diseases linked to CNS, the demand for neuro-interventional devices is expected to steadily grow over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market with Similar Trend in the Forecast Period

North America with its advanced healthcare infrastructure across the majority of places and the presence of many medical device companies well-connected with the hospitals primarily boosts the growth of this market. In the United States, it is estimated that at least one stroke within every 40 seconds occurs and every four minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Approximately 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain gets blocked. Similarly, as stated by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, cerebral aneurysms affect an estimated 6 million Americans and are accountable for nearly half a million deaths worldwide each year, with half the victims’ age 50 and younger. The presence of several foundations that acts as support systems for many healthcare providers associated with the treatment of CNS vascular diseases also fuels the use of neurointerventional devices market.

The Neurointerventional Devices market can be divided based on product types and their sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Neurointerventional Devices Market based on Types are:

Embolic coils, Neurovascular stents (Carotid and Intracranial Stents), Intrasaccular devices, Neurothrombectomy devices, Flow diverters, Embolic protection device, Liquid embolics, Balloons, Stent retrievers

Based on Application, the Global Neurointerventional Devices Market is Segmented into:

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions are covered By Neurointerventional Devices Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

