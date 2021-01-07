Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Biggest Challenges and Opportunity in Healthcare Sector by with Leading Key Players by 2028 with Top Key Players: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.80 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of +10% in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The tumor that arises from specialized body cells, called neuroendocrine cells, is known as a neuroendocrine tumor. The neuroendocrine tumor arises from cells that produce hormones; thus, it produces and releases hormones into the blood in response to signals received from the nervous system. It can occur anywhere in the body, but most commonly occurs in the pancreas, digestive tract, lungs, rectum, and appendix. The neuroendocrine tumor can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Types of neuroendocrine tumors are islet cell tumors, carcinoid tumors, pheochromocytomas, medullary thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine carcinoma, and others. Neuroendocrine tumors are a rare kind of tumor. It is estimated that more than 12,000 people are affected by neuroendocrine tumors each year in the U.S. Growing prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Topmost Vendors:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V, Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications and among others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Site of Origin

Carcinoid tumors in the lungs

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Medullary thyroid carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma

Pheochromocytoma of the adrenal gland

Small cell lung cancer

Large cell lung cancer

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market: By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Medication

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market: By Mechanism of Cation type

Somatostatin analogs

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Peptide receptor radionuclide

Alfa-interferon

Proton-pump inhibitors

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Drug Type

Everolimus

Sunitinib malate

Lorlatinib

Nivolumab

Dacomitinib

Brigatinib

Durvalumab

Atezolizumab

Alectinib

Crizotinib

Topotecan hydrochloride

Bevacizumab

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market: By Route of administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market: By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

According to a recent study conducted the global Neuroendocrine Tumors market has been examined clearly to get better insights into the businesses. Across the globe, different regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been summarized in the report. Different leading key players have been profiled to get an in-depth knowledge of successful methodologies carried out by top-level companies. It includes accurate data of gross margins, sales strategies, pricing structures, and product specifications.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neuroendocrine Tumors Market is as follows:

History Year: 2013-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

Report Consultant provides details on the effective statistics by researching on the Neuroendocrine Tumors market and uses primary and secondary research as a root source of analysis. The author of the report analyzed the current global scenario of the market. The market elaborates the scope that states about the current facts and figures, and challenges.

The market analysis entails a section solely dedicated for major players in the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market where our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its key developments, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The company profile section also includes a business overview and financial information. The companies that are provided in this section can be customized according to the client’s requirements.

