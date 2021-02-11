Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market shoots at $2.80 Bn by 2028 with Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dauntless

Global Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market is estimated at value of USD 2.80 Billion, registering a CAGR of +10% in the forecast period of 2020-28.

Neuroendocrine tumors are cancers that begin in specialized cells called neuroendocrine cells. Neuroendocrine cells have traits similar to those of nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. Neuroendocrine tumors are rare and can occur anywhere in the body.

They usually grow slowly over many years, but there are fast-growing forms. There are many types of neuroendocrine tumors, but most are classified as one of two main types: Carcinoid tumors – NETs that most commonly arise in the digestive tract, lungs, appendix or thymus. In many cases, neuroendocrine tumors are very small and slow growing. Studies show that these types of tumors can potentially last a lifetime without causing symptoms or spreading.

Key Players: Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dauntless Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chiasma Inc., Aegis Therapeutics, Ispen, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Pfizer, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.(Jubilant DraxImage), AbbVie Inc., Delcath Systems Inc., Exelixis, Inc.

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

By Site of Origin

Carcinoid tumors in the lungs

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Medullary thyroid carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma

Pheochromocytoma of the adrenal gland

Small cell lung cancer

Large cell lung cancer

Others

By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Medication

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Somatostatin analogs

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Peptide receptor radionuclide

Alfa-interferon

Proton-pump inhibitors

Others

By Drug Type

Everolimus

Sunitinib malate

Lorlatinib

Nivolumab

Dacomitinib

Brigatinib

Durvalumab

Atezolizumab

Alectinib

Crizotinib

Topotecan hydrochloride

Bevacizumab

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the Neuroendocrine Carcinoma opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of Neuroendocrine Carcinoma over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of Neuroendocrine Carcinoma

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

