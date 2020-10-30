NEUROBLASTOMA DRUG MARKET OVERVIEW BY 2026 | CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC, UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION, APEIRON BIOLOGICS AG

Global Neuroblastoma Drug Market Mechanism of Action Type (Alkylating agents, Antimetabolites, Antibiotics, Microtubule Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies), Drug Type (Cyclophosphamide, Cisplatin, Vincristine, Doxorubicin, Etoposide, Topotecan, Busulfan and Melphalan), Diagnosis Type (Physical Test, Urine and Blood Test, Imaging Test, Tissue Sample Testing, Bone Marrow Sample Testing), Treatment Type (Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Bone Marrow transplantation, Retinoid Therapy, Targeted Delivery of Radionuclides), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and others), ), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuroblastoma drug market are Cellectar Biosciences, INC, United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, MacroGenics, Inc, Advaxis, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Curispharma, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Marsala Biotech Inc, Merck KGaA, Merck & Co. Inc, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD, Pfizer Inc, Pierre Fabre Group, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioDiem and others.

Market Analysis:

The global neuroblastoma drug market is rising gradually to an estimated steady CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness towards diagnosis and treatment of neuroblastoma cancer, increase in the prevalence of childhood cancers, the rising birth rate, growing medical spending, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research.

Market Definition:

Neuroblastoma is a childhood cancer most commonly occurs in children below the age of 5 years, most often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys (adrenal glands). Neuroblastoma can develop in abdominal parts of the body where the group of nerve cells are present including chest, neck and near the spinal region. The neuroblastoma may cause due to the immature cell growth or mutation in the gene responsible for controlling cell proliferation. Neuroblastoma patient experiences symptoms such as fatigue, loss of appetite and fever. There may be a lump or compression of tissues in the affected area.

As per the April 2018 report of American Society of clinical oncology (ASCO), in the U.S. around 700 children get diagnosed with neuroblastoma every year and it indicates that amongst children younger than 1 year, neuroblastoma is the most common cancer and most frequently found in boys to that of girls.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness towards diagnosis and treatment of neuroblastoma cancer drives the market growth

High prevalence of childhood cancers acts as a catalyst for the growth of the market

Increasing birth rate across the world enhances the market growth

Rising research on neuroblastoma treatment and increasing spending on cancer treatment elevates the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people about neurocarcinoma treatment hinders the market growth

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High cost of treatment and an adverse side effect of treatment are the major restraint of the market

Shortage of trained healthcare specialists is hampering the market

Segmentation: Global Neuroblastoma Drug Market

Mechanism of Action Type

Alkylating agents

Antimetabolites

Antibiotics

Microtubule Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

By Drug Type

Cyclophosphamide

Cisplatin

Vincristine

Doxorubicin

Etoposide

Topotecan

Busulfan

Melphalan

By Diagnosis Type

Physical Test

Urine and Blood Testing

Imaging Test

Tissue Sample Testing

Bone Marrow Sample Testing

By Treatment Type

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Bone Marrow transplantation

Retinoid Therapy

Targeted Delivery of Radionuclides

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Surgical centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Development in the Market:

In May, 2018 Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC received the FDA approval for Cyclophosphamide drug which is generic to Cytoxan and can be used as an injection. This is an important milestone for the Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC because they are focusing to enhance their research and development on injectable products which can be beneficial for patients and healthcare providers

In March 2015, United Therapeutics Corporation received the FDA approval for dinutuximab drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma, as part of first-line therapy for paediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma

Competitive Analysis:

Global neuroblastoma drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global neuroblastoma drug market for global Europe North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

