Neuroblastoma Drug Market 2021-2028 emerging massive hike at CAGR +4% with Cellectar Biosciences, United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, Teva Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson Services

Chemotherapy (chemo) uses anti-cancer drugs, which are usually given into a vein. The drugs enter the bloodstream and travel throughout the body to reach and destroy cancer cells. This makes chemo useful for treating neuroblastoma that has spread to the lymph nodes, bone marrow, liver, lungs, or other organs.

The most common combination of drugs includes carboplatin (or cisplatin), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and etoposide, but others may be used. For children in the high-risk group, more combinations are used, and some drugs are given at higher doses, which may be followed by a stem cell transplant (described further on).

For children with low-risk neuroblastoma, the 5-year survival rate is higher than 95%. For children with intermediate-risk neuroblastoma, the 5-year survival rate is between 90% to 95%. For high-risk neuroblastoma, the-5-year survival rate is around 40% to 50%.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global Neuroblastoma Drug market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Cellectar Biosciences, INC

United Therapeutics Corporation

APEIRON Biologics AG

Baxter

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Neuroblastoma Drug Market by treatment type:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Bone Marrow transplantation

Retinoid Therapy

Targeted Delivery of Radionuclides

Neuroblastoma Drug Market by route of administration:

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

Neuroblastoma Drug Market by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Neuroblastoma Drug Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

