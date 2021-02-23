Neural Network Software Market Forecast 2020-2027 By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

The research and analysis conducted in Neural Network Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Neural Network Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Neural Network Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global neural network software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising availability of spatial data and analytical tools and increasing demand for predicting solutions.

Neural network software is used to simulate study, create, and apply artificial neural networks, biological neural network-adapted software ideas, and in some instances a broader range of adaptive systems such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Neural networks are an interesting type of artificial intelligence that imitates the brain’s learning process to extract patterns to work with from historical information technology.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for predicting solutions are driving this market

Increasing deployment of LTE wireless broadband is one of the primary factors for market growth

The growth in Internet of Things and the increased deployment of long-term evolution globally

Exponential increase in the volume of data, increasing digitization, stringent regulations, and financial losses due to the rise in fraudulent practices is helping to grow the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of trained people to handle software to pose as restrain to market growth

Slow digitization rate across emerging economies hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Neural Network Software Market

By Component

Neural Network Software

Services

Platform and Other Enabling Services

By Type

Data Mining and Archiving

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Visualization Software

By Vertical

BFSI

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Media

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and eCommerce

Others Real Estate Entertainment Education and Academia Computing System Providers



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Intel and Baidu collaborated for Nervana Neural Network AI training. In addition to NNP-T collaboration, Baidu also uses Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to power its Baidu Brain infrastructure, an AI platform that provides intelligence to inner and external apps. The platform exposes over 100 AI facilities including, among other services, natural linguistic processing, speech processing, facial recognition and recognition. This collaboration will increase data security and security sensitive services like banking and autonomous driving

In July 2019, Pittsburgh International Airport Partners with Zensors to provide TSA Lines with Live Accurate Wait Times. To solve the problem of waiting in line for security. Data collected by closed-circuit cameras will be used to produce a precise estimate within roughly two minutes of waiting time for travelers on any of the three lines at the main safety checkpoint of the airport. This will ease the problem of passengers and will keep them patient.

Competitive Analysis

Global neural network software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neural network software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neural network software market are Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Alyuda Research, LLC., Neural Technologies Limited, Ward Systems Group, Inc., Afiniti, GMDH, LLC., Starmind, NeuralWare, Slagkryssaren AB, AND Corporation, Slashdot Media, XENON Systems Pty Ltd, Xilinx Inc and others.

Major Highlights of Neural Network Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Neural Network Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Neural Network Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Neural Network Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

