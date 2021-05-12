Neubauer renews and specifies allegations against Maaßen | Free press

On the talk show “Anne Will”, Luisa Neubauer accused CDU candidate Hans-Georg Maaßen of spreading anti-Semitic content. Now the climate activist explains her allegations.

Berlin (dpa) – Climate activist Luisa Neubauer has renewed and substantiated her allegations against ex-constitutional protection president Hans-Georg Maaßen (CDU) of sharing and disseminating anti-Semitic content.

«Mr. Maaßen mainly linked himself to the platform« The Unz Review »via his Twitter account. Founder Ron Unz has publicly questioned the Holocaust, ”Neubauer told the editorial network Germany (RND) on Wednesday. In addition, “Maassen repeatedly used problematic terms like” globalists “on his Twitter profile,” she said. “This term is also called an internationally understood code of right-wing extremists by the CDU affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation.” As the long-standing president of the Constitution Protection Office, such codes should be known to him, Neubauer said. At the same time, Neubauer made it clear: “I did not say that Mr. Maaßen himself is an anti-Semite.”

The activist accused the former president of the Constitution Protection Office of the ARD program “Anne Will” of spreading the content of anti-Semitic blogs. CDU boss and Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, who was also on the panel, responded with questions about the climate activist’s statements. Neubauer had to prove that Maaßen was an anti-Semite. “Anti-Semitism would not be acceptable.” Maassen himself had rejected the allegations on Monday. “For me these are groundless and paperless claims that I emphatically reject,” said Maassen.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99