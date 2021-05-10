Neubauer: Maaßen spreads “anti-Semitic content” | Free press

Hans-Georg Maaßen is polarizing and also being criticized in the ranks of his party. The ex-constitutional chief of protection cannot be accused of anti-Semitism, CDU chief Armin Laschet emphasizes.

Berlin (dpa) – Climate activist Luisa Neubauer has accused Hans-Georg Maaßen of spreading “racist and anti-Semitic content” and called on CDU leader Armin Laschet to take action.

Laschet replied in the ARD program “Anne Will”, in which he sat with Neubauer on Sunday evening: “Anti-Semitism would not be acceptable”. And further: “I am telling you, he is not an anti-Semite and does not spread anti-Semitic texts and if he did, that would be a reason to be excluded from the party. “There is nothing where I get so strict as with anti-Semitism.”

Neubauer specifically accused Maaßen of spreading the content of anti-Semitic blogs. Laschet said Neubauer had to prove that Maaßen was an anti-Semite. “If he is, I will act, I don’t know the lyrics.”

Ex-constitutional protection president Hans-Georg Maaßen was nominated by four CDU district associations as a direct candidate for the Bundestag in South Thuringia at the end of April. This has been strongly criticized in some cases within the Union, but also by other parties. Maaßen is controversial in parts of the CDU for his critical stance on the federal government’s liberal refugee policies in 2015 and 2016.

