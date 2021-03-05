Network Traffic Analysis Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Kentik Technologies Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Network Traffic Analysis Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Network Traffic Analysis Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Network Traffic Analysis Market was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.87% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Network Traffic Analysis Market are Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Kentik Technologies Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., IpswITCh Inc. (Progress Software Corporation), ManageEngine (Zoho Corp. PVT. LTD), Flowmon Networks AS, GreyCortex SRO, Genie Networks Ltd, Netscout Systems Inc., SolarWinds Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – Kentik launched the Synthetic Monitoring Solution as an offering toward Autonomous Testing for Cloud and Hybrid Networks. This synthetic monitoring will proactively test for performance elements and adapt to dynamic internet traffic and paths.work analytics from Nyansa and the cloud-native security platform from Octarine.

– April 2020 – Awake Security, a cybersecurity startup, acquired USD 36 million Series C funding to fuel the expansion and adoption of its advanced network traffic analysis platform. The company also shared plans to propel expansion in areas, including R & D, sales, and marketing, to meet the growing demand for its advanced network traffic analysis platform.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Sector is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Due to the presence of a large networking framework, coupled with critical data, the BFSI sector faces several data breaches and cyber-attacks due to the large customer base that the industry serves. Also, as per the 2019 EFMA Survey on Retail Banking, the banking industry�s priorities are expected to change significantly by 2025, with 25% aiming at open banking and 28% on digital channel migration, among others. This is suggestive of critical importance being given to digital transformation by retail bankers.

– The utilization of banking and financial services through online portals is increasing rapidly, owing to the increasing trend of digitization in banks across emerging economies such as India. This may boost the traffic on their platforms, making it essential for these institutions to continuously monitor and analyze the traffic, enabling them to serve their consumers better.

– Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, as per IBM’s Cost of Data Breach 2020 report, the financial industry witnessed an average of USD 5.1 million as the cost of a breach. Therefore, to secure their IT processes and systems, critical customer data, and comply with government regulations, private and public banking institutes have been implementing the latest technology to prevent these network attacks.

