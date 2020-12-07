Network Slicing Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2024 Top Key Players Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation

Network Slicing market research report additionally contains imperative vital advances of the market combined with another item dispatch, associations, understandings, acquisitions and mergers explore and improvement coordinated efforts and joint endeavors, and territorial development of significant market players on a worldwide and local premise.

Network Slicing Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026.

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Network Slicing Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component (Technologies, Services),

Application Area (Remote Monitoring, Real-Time Surveillance, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Streaming, Network Monitoring, Network Function Virtualization, Multimedia),

Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Public Safety, Agriculture),

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Network Slicing market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Network Slicing market.

Global Network Slicing Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising volume of mobile based data traffic; this factor is expected to foster market growth

Growth in the levels of demand for high-speed large-scale data network coverage; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of network virtualization will also drive this market growth

Growing preference for broadband services in comparison to mobile-based network acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Complications regarding the brokerage of networks as well as concerns regarding exposure of information; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity and spatial diversity requirements with this technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market

The key factors here include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation; SK TELECOM CO., LTD.; Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefónica S.A.; SAMSUNG among others.

