Network Slicing Market By Top Leading Key Players like Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Intel, Cisco , ZTE , SK Telecom, NTT DOCOMO

With the help of network slicing and in combination with 5G networks, help businesses to get proper network connectivity and data processing related to specific business requirements that follows Service Level Agreement as per mobile operator. This customization improves the capabilities of high speed data, latency, quality of call, security and reliability.

A network slice is a part which can be moved across multiple parts of network such as terminals, transport network, core network and other and can be deployed across multiple operators. Network Slicing is also known as a set of network functions which are initiated make complete network that provides performance requirement of a service type. A network slice is a combination of sub-network instances which are combined to create end-to-end service. This Network Slicing allow flexibility by creating multiple logical networks on top of a common shared physical infrastructure. This Network Slicing helps in improving cost, efficiency and others.

The Global Network Slicing Market is accounted by 2026 growing at a CAGR of +20% during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), SK Telecom (South Korea), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Affirmed Networks (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Telefónica (Spain), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Aria Networks (UK), Argela (Turkey)

