Network Slicing Market 2021-2027 Worldwide Business Growth Analysis || Leading Players – Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, Blue Planet

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Network Slicing Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Network Slicing Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, Blue Planet, Mavenir, Argela, Cisco, HPE, Tambora Systems, AMDOCS.

The global network slicing market size is projected to grow from USD 161 million in 2020 to USD 1,284 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.5% during the forecast period. The network slicing market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video, and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services

There are significant growth opportunities for Network Slicing vendors. The commercialization of 5G services and availability of unlicensed and shared spectrum in the globe are expected to shape the future of the Network Slicing market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every segment of society, including individuals and businesses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the telecom sector is playing a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries. Every individual and government, irrespective of federal, state, central, local, and provinces, has been in constant touch with one other in the society to provide and get real-time information on COVID-19. Currently, healthcare, telecommunication, media and entertainment, utilities, and government institutes are functioning day and night to stabilize the condition and facilitate prerequisite services to every individual.

COVID-19 cases are growing day-by-day, as several infected cases have been on the rise. In line with individuals, COVID-19 has a massive impact on large enterprises and SMEs. Core industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, textile, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and consumer goods, have been closed due to country-level lockdown across the globe. This would have a substantial impact on the global economy in terms of the decline in GDP. Since ages, SMEs are acting as the backbone of the economy. In the current situation, SMEs are the most affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Dynamics

Restraints: Security breaches can lead to massive operational and monetary loss

CIOs are largely concern with network slicing security that can lead to a huge loss for businesses as well as service providers. The new network infrastructure has been designed with the help of SDN, NFV, and cloud-native architecture. Network functions are disaggregated from underline infrastructure and located across local, regional, and central data centers. In a cloud-based 5G network, the majority of network functions are deployed over the public and private cloud infrastructure.

Driver: Increasing demand for IoT solutions

Widespread adoption of IoT and continuous advancements in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication networks are transforming various industries by connecting all types of devices, appliances, systems, and services. IoT is one of the many use cases that network slicing-enabled 5G would support, enabling communication between large numbers of sensors and connected devices. The requirements for IoT applications can be categorized into high-power, low-latency applications (such as mobile video surveillance); and low-power, low-latency, long-range IoT applications (smart cities and smart factories). The evolution of the 5G technology is expected to gain pace to support these requirements for emerging IoT applications, categorized as massive machine type communication and mission-critical applications.

Opportunity: Emerging business application across industrial, government, and enterprises sector

Industry 4.0, automation, and digitalization have dramatically changed the adoption of mission-critical business applications in every line of business. Most sectors have undergone a digital transformation to cope with the growing need of customers and businesses for operational agility. Businesses are in dire need of having a strong network that can support their digital transformation journey. Technological advancements and the evolving ecosystem have further paved the way for the emergence of new business applications across different sectors

Challenge: Granularity constraints in the spectrum and radio-level resource sharing

Fixed network slices can be scaled up by adding more hardware resources, while the RAN slicing is difficult to scale up, as it rapidly runs into a physical constraint due to the limited availability of spectrum. This limitation can be overcome by assigning dedicated carriers to individual slices. However, the allocation of some carriers would reduce the network’s potential for multiplexing gains through the scaled-up slice.

APAC to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, India and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the network slicing market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of network slicing solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices

Key Market Players

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the Network Slicing market. Key and innovative vendors in the market include Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Blue Planet (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), Argela(Turkey), Cisco(US), HPE(US), Tambora Systems(Singapore), AMDOCS(US) and Aria Networks(UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Network Slicing market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The large scale Network Slicing Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Network Slicing Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Network Slicing Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

