Network Security Software Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2027
The Latest Research Report of Network Security Software Market Provides Information On Pricing, Market Analysis, Shares, Forecast, And Company Profiles For Key Industry Participants.
Global network security software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud based security technologies and integration of advanced deep learning and machine learning capabilities in network security software are the factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Network Security Software Market
Network security software is specially designed software whose main function is to increase the safety of the software. There are many distinct kinds of network safety software that assist protect transit information, rest information, and other network configuration components. These instruments can concentrate on endpoint safety, where machine network data is exhibited, or internal security, where there are distinct threats within the network itself. They are widely used in industries such as government, BFSI, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, energy &utilities and others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing network security and privacy concerns will drive this market growth
- Strict regulations and norms also enhances the growth of this market
- Growing demand for network security software in government sector acts as a market driver
- Rising number of SME will also increase the adoption of network security software
Market Restraints:
- Complexity associated with the budget acts as a restricting factor for this market growth
- High investment cost also hinders the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Network Security Software Market
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Solution
- Firewall
- Antivirus/Antimalware
- Network Access Control
- Data Loss Prevention
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System
- Secure Web Gateways
- Distributed Denial-Of-Service Mitigation
- Unified Threat Management
- Vulnerability Scanning
- Sandboxing
- Other
By Service
- Professional Services
- Design and Implementation
- Consulting
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On- Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Government
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Symantec Corp announced the acquisition of Luminate Security. The Secure Access CloudTM technology from Luminate further expands the authority of the Integrated Cyber Defense Platform from Symantec to customers as they access workloads and apps irrespective of where those workloads are deployed or what infrastructure they are accessed through. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their portfolio and provide better solution to their customers
- In February 2019, Micro Focus announced the acquisition of Interset which helps the company to expand their security, risk & governance portfolio. This will help the company to assist their clients to validate and evaluate risks rapidly and precisely as they transform their companies digitally. This integration will help the company to provide good protection range and meet the need and requirement of the customer
Competitive Analysis
Global network security software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network security software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global network security software market are Cisco Systems, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated., Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Avast Software s.r.o, Comodo Security Solutions, Inc., Tenable, Inc., Armor Defense Inc, Torrid Networks, Fortinet, Inc, WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., FireMon, LLC., GFI Software, Bitdefender., Webroot Inc., Qualys, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc, AT&T Intellectual Property., among others.
The Network Security Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Network Security Software market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Network Security Software market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Network Security Software market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Network Security Software. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
