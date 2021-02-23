Network Security Firewall Market Report: Product Scope, Overview, Opportunities, Driving Forces and Risk Analysis

The research and analysis conducted in Network Security Firewall Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Network Security Firewall industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Network Security Firewall Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global network security firewall market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising of network security vulnerabilities in SS7and encouraging network security application firewall

A firewall is an interface between the inner network and outer network. The firewall stops every unusual activity occurring in between the network. The firewall consists of hardware and software. The main purpose of installation of firewall in the any system is to reduce effect of any unauthorized access in the system. The firewall protect user at different levels of network such as packet-filtering firewalls, stateful inspection firewalls, circuit-level gateways, application-level gateways, next-gen firewalls and others.

Market Drivers:

Increased network security and privacy is driving the market growth

Implementation of next-generation networking technologies is acting as a driver for the market growth

New vulnerabilities in SS7 is enhancing the market growth

Administrative regulations encouraging network security application firewall is flourishing the market growth

Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth

Market Restraint:

The absence of basic network firewall restoration is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Network Security Firewall Market

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Solution

SMS Firewall A2P Messaging P2A Messaging

Signaling Firewall SS7 Firewall Diameter Firewall Others



By Service

Professional Services Deployment and Integration Consulting Services Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Type

Packet Filtering

State full Packet Inspection

Next Generation Firewall

Unified Threat Management

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Network Function Virtualization

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments

In July 2019, a cybersecurity company namely Palo Alto Networks announced an agreement to acquire the cybersecurity startup Twistlock. The acquisition combines Twistlock’s technology to focuses on securing IT infrastructure tools, with the Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma cloud security product, delivering secure , scalable and reliable innovations to the consumers

In June 2019, Palo Alto Networks the overall cybersecurity leader, announced its acquisition of PureSec, so as, to boost its Prism cloud security strategy. With the acquisition, the company will simulate their drive to the cloud, strengthening their capability to secure server less applications and distribute larger protections across multiple cloud backgrounds

Competitive Analysis

Global network security firewall market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network security firewall market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global network security firewall market are Symsoft, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, SAP SE, AdaptiveMobile Security, Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mobileum Inc., Omobio, Open Mind Services Limited., Tata Communications., Fortinet, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, Sophos Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., SonicWall., Barracuda Networks, Inc. , Endian SRL among others

Major Highlights of Network Security Firewall market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network Security Firewall market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network Security Firewall market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network Security Firewall market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

