Network Forensics Market Research | Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue and Competitive Situation Analysis

Global network forensics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising need of advanced attack, complexity in strategies of attack and government regulation
Network forensics is a semi-branch of digital forensics related to computer internet traffic monitoring and analysis for data gathering, legitimate data or intrusion prevention reasons. Network investigations deal with volatile and complex data, unlike many other fields of digital forensics. Network traffic is transported and then lost, which implies that network forensics is often a proactive investigation.
Market Drivers:
- Increased need for networks to be protected from advanced attacks such as ransomware, DDoS, and APT is driving the market growth
- Increased complexity in strategies of attack / hacking is enhancing the market growth
- Growing demand for market solutions for forensics for the cloud-based network is flourishing the market growth
- Need of government regulations and compliance with laws is propelling the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Lack of qualified network forensics experts hinder the market from growing
- The increasing problems linked to the storage and collection of increasing data for inquiry are estimated to hamper market growth
- The rules on privacy and other legal constraints applied to network forensic investigations will hamper the growth of the market.
Segmentation: Global Network Forensics Market
By Solution
- Solutions
- Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Threat Intelligence
- Packet Capture Analysis
- Analytics
- Log Management
- Firewall
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Training and Education
- Design and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Incident Response Services
- Managed services
- Professional Services
By Application Area
- Data center Security
- Endpoint Security
- Network Security
- Application Security
- Others
- Web Security
- Database Security
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Education
- Telecom and IT
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
- Media & Entertainment
- Aerospace & Defense
- Hospitality
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, IBM announced the recent Internet of Things solutions created by artificial intelligence technicians and creative analytics to keep resource-intensive organizations as with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in the process of preservation. The main aim is to help organizations reduce prices and risk of failure of physical resources such as automobiles, robots, turbines, mining equipment, elevators, and electrical transformers
- In February 2019, IBM Corporation developed technology to predict and track when and where trees and vegetation try to intimidate electricity lines. That can boost power distribution operations and reducing power blackouts. IBM’s system utilizes data from drones, satellites, unmanned flights, detectors and climate models to assist enterprises to monitor the situation and maintenance of hundreds of kilometers of transmission and distribution lines. They help companies to observe vegetation growth beyond their service territory, recognize and predict breaches of energy lines
Competitive Analysis
Global network forensics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network forensics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global network forensics market are Wireshark Foundation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, NETSCOUT, RSA Security LLC., VIAVI Solutions Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., NIKSUN Inc., Savvius, Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Rapid7, Synack.com, CrowdStrike, Digital Defense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated and others.
