Network Forensics Market Research | Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue and Competitive Situation Analysis

The research and analysis conducted in Network Forensics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Network Forensics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Network Forensics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global network forensics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising need of advanced attack, complexity in strategies of attack and government regulation

Network forensics is a semi-branch of digital forensics related to computer internet traffic monitoring and analysis for data gathering, legitimate data or intrusion prevention reasons. Network investigations deal with volatile and complex data, unlike many other fields of digital forensics. Network traffic is transported and then lost, which implies that network forensics is often a proactive investigation.

Market Drivers:

Increased need for networks to be protected from advanced attacks such as ransomware, DDoS, and APT is driving the market growth

Increased complexity in strategies of attack / hacking is enhancing the market growth

Growing demand for market solutions for forensics for the cloud-based network is flourishing the market growth

Need of government regulations and compliance with laws is propelling the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lack of qualified network forensics experts hinder the market from growing

The increasing problems linked to the storage and collection of increasing data for inquiry are estimated to hamper market growth

The rules on privacy and other legal constraints applied to network forensic investigations will hamper the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Network Forensics Market

By Solution

Solutions Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Threat Intelligence Packet Capture Analysis Analytics Log Management Firewall

Services Professional Services Consulting Services Training and Education Design and Integration Support and Maintenance Incident Response Services Managed services



By Application Area

Data center Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Others Web Security Database Security



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Education

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Others Media & Entertainment Aerospace & Defense Hospitality



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, IBM announced the recent Internet of Things solutions created by artificial intelligence technicians and creative analytics to keep resource-intensive organizations as with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in the process of preservation. The main aim is to help organizations reduce prices and risk of failure of physical resources such as automobiles, robots, turbines, mining equipment, elevators, and electrical transformers

In February 2019, IBM Corporation developed technology to predict and track when and where trees and vegetation try to intimidate electricity lines. That can boost power distribution operations and reducing power blackouts. IBM’s system utilizes data from drones, satellites, unmanned flights, detectors and climate models to assist enterprises to monitor the situation and maintenance of hundreds of kilometers of transmission and distribution lines. They help companies to observe vegetation growth beyond their service territory, recognize and predict breaches of energy lines

Competitive Analysis

Global network forensics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network forensics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global network forensics market are Wireshark Foundation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, NETSCOUT, RSA Security LLC., VIAVI Solutions Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., NIKSUN Inc., Savvius, Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Rapid7, Synack.com, CrowdStrike, Digital Defense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated and others.

Major Highlights of Network Forensics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network Forensics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network Forensics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network Forensics market.

