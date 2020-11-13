Network Forensics Market Growth Accelerating Factors with Future Opportunities | Wireshark Foundation, IBM, Cisco, FireEye, Symantec Corporation

Global network forensics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50 % in the forecast period. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising need of advanced attack, complexity in strategies of attack and government regulation. Key strategies in the Global Network Forensics Market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc discussed in this report. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges.

If you are involved in the Network Forensics industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Solution (Solutions, Services) Application Area (Data center security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security, Others) Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises) Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, Others) Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increased need for networks to be protected from advanced attacks such as ransomware, DDoS, and APT is driving the market growth

Increased complexity in strategies of attack / hacking is enhancing the market growth

Growing demand for market solutions for forensics for the cloud-based network is flourishing the market growth

Need of government regulations and compliance with laws is propelling the market growth

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are Wireshark Foundation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, NETSCOUT, RSA Security and others]

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Key Market Competitors: Network Forensics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global network forensics market are Wireshark Foundation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, NETSCOUT, RSA Security LLC., VIAVI Solutions Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., NIKSUN Inc., Savvius, Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Rapid7, Synack.com, CrowdStrike, Digital Defense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated and others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, IBM announced the recent Internet of Things solutions created by artificial intelligence technicians and creative analytics to keep resource-intensive organizations as with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in the process of preservation. The main aim is to help organizations reduce prices and risk of failure of physical resources such as automobiles, robots, turbines, mining equipment, elevators, and electrical transformers

In February 2019, IBM Corporation developed technology to predict and track when and where trees and vegetation try to intimidate electricity lines. That can boost power distribution operations and reducing power blackouts. IBM’s system utilizes data from drones, satellites, unmanned flights, detectors and climate models to assist enterprises to monitor the situation and maintenance of hundreds of kilometers of transmission and distribution lines. They help companies to observe vegetation growth beyond their service territory, recognize and predict breaches of energy lines

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Network Forensics Market

Network Forensics Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Network Forensics Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Network Forensics Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Network Forensics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Network Forensics Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Network Forensics

Global Network Forensics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

To comprehend Global Network Forensics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Network Forensics market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

