Network Encryption Market Latest Developments and Growth Prospect 2021-2026

The Global Network Encryption Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Network Encryption Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Network Encryption Market are Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies, Technical Communications Corporation, Atos SE, Juniper Networks, Inc., Certes Networks, Inc., Senetas Corporation Ltd., Viasat Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Securosys SA., Packetlight Networks, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity GmbH, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Ciena Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends



Telecom & IT Sector is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

– The Telecom & IT sector, comprising of IT solution and service providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), consulting companies, and communication companies, has witnessed the development of innovative technologies and the increasing use of the internet, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and mobile devices.

– A Cybersecurity Breaches Survey conducted and published in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) report indicated that about 45% of businesses and 65% of charities have implemented Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) where staff uses their own private devices, such as laptops for work purposes. While these devices add flexibility at work, they also add to the network encryption enhancement resulting in increased demand.

– Telecom organizations typically store personal information, such as names, addresses, and financial data of the customers. Information-sensitive data is a compelling target for insiders, or cyber-criminals looking to conduct identity theft, steal money, blackmail customers, or launch further attacks. Factors such as these have highlighted the need to protect data that is transmitted over the network and comply with the industry regulations, thereby securing business-critical information.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Size

– North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the network encryption market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of technologies such as cloud-based services, and well-established economies such as the US and Canada.

– The region is technologically advanced, has a high concentration of large multinational companies, which largely contribute to the growth of the market. Besides, the region offers appropriate platforms for startups and SMEs, in terms of government regulations and compliances.

– Cloud-based enterprise applications are thriving in the region. The cloud-based solutions depend on network connectivity to function in the hosted environment. As a result, the risks of attacks and other threats are constant, which provides exciting opportunities for network encryption providers in the region.

– The US government signed the law to establish the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to enhance national defense against cyberattacks. It works with the Federal Government to provide cybersecurity tools, incident response services, and assessment capabilities to safeguard the government networks that support essential operations of the partner departments and agencies.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

