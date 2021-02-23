Network Emulator Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Network Emulator Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Network Emulator industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Network Emulator Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global network emulator market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 243.51 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the wide-scale prevalence of IoT and need for delivering consistent high quality of connected technologies.

Network emulators are tools inclusive of hardware and software components that are used for carrying out network emulation process. Network emulation is essentially testing of a network environment to emulate real-time or real-world conditions. This process helps in identification of any errors or incidences of failures that network might be vulnerable to.

Market Drivers:

Increased incidences of attacks and breaches associated with networks will boost the market growth

Growing focus of various network providers and organizations to reduce the downtime of networks also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus of network providers and manufacturers on development of 5G network services will also enhance the growth of this market

Enhanced investment associated with R&D activities to advance quality of bandwidth and spectrums of networks; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Vulnerable and fluctuating nature of network testing and emulating products; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Long duration required for testing and enhanced volume of requirements for R&D experiments associated with modern network techniques acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Network Emulator Market

By Application Type

Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

Cloud

Internet of Things (IoT)

Others

By Vertical

Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Calnex Solutions Limited announced that they had acquired Luceo Technologies GmbH based out of Berlin, Germany which will enhance the product range of Calnex Solutions Limited of high speed optical module testers enhancing the reputation of company’s synchronisation testers and network emulators. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Calnex Solutions Limited’s “Parallex” product range to service a wider range of consumers and application areas

In February 2019, Keysight Technologies announced the launch of “5G User Equipment (UE) Emulation Solution” available under their Ixia business operations. This solution is aimed at providing manufacturers of network equipments and network providers end-to-end servicing, scalable testing so that they can deliver the products and services designed to meet the high-end expectations of customers

Competitive Analysis

Global network emulator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network emulator market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global network emulator market are Spirent Communications; Keysight Technologies; InterWorking Labs, Inc. dba IWL; VMware, Inc; Qosmotec Software Solutions GmbH; Apposite Technologies; Itrinegy; Polaris Networks; PACKETSTORM COMMUNICATIONS, INC.; Aukua Systems Inc.; Calnex Solutions Limited; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; GigaNet Systems Inc.; SCALABLE Network Technologies, Inc.; Valid8.com Inc.; W2BI INCORPORATED; Tetcos; among others.

Major Highlights of Network Emulator market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network Emulator market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network Emulator market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network Emulator market.

