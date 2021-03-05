Network Automation Market 2021 Competitive Insights – AppViewX, Inc., SaltStack Inc., Nuage Networks (NOKIA CORPORATION), VMware, Inc.

Network Automation Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Network Automation Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Global Network Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 9.86 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 34.53 billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 23.58% during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Network Automation Market are AppViewX, Inc., SaltStack Inc., Nuage Networks (NOKIA CORPORATION), VMware, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, BMC Software, Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Apstra Inc., NetBrain Technologies, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Network Automation, Inc., SolarWinds Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Cisco introduced a new intent-based networking solution to optimize business and network operations. This solution not only provides a dynamic business environment for its customers but also increases the client engagement rate for this company._

– June 2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Peak, an SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) company, in a transaction valued at USD 925 million. Silver Peak will be combined with HPE’s Aruba business unit and will extend Aruba’s technology leadership in the large and fast-growing SD-WAN space. This is expected to further strengthen the network portfolio of the company.

Key Market Trends:

SD-WAN and Virtualization is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

– Software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) abstract the implementation of new network functions and decouple them from the hardware infrastructure and associated topological constraints, thus making communications networks programmable, and as a result, much more flexible and agile. _Moreover, SD-WAN 2.0 functionality allows the enterprise to transcend connectivity to securely program the consumption of virtualized services across the entire network spanning traditional branches, private data centers, and the leading public clouds, all from a single IT governance platform.

– SDN and NFV are together seen as key technologies enabling the transformation of CSPs by providing a lower-cost means to address market demands. The major end-user driving this market are telecom operators who need to achieve CAPEX reduction, improved efficiency and offer new services. _NFV has been a constantly complementing SDN by virtualizing network services that run in dedicated appliances, such as deep packet inspection (DPI), firewalls, load balancers and session border controllers (SBCs), so that these services can run on a single pool of computer hardware, yielding CAPEX and OPEX savings.

