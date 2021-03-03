Global Network Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Global Network Automation Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Network Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 11.37 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 40.25 billion by 2026 while registering a CAGR of 23.95% during the period of 2020-2025 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).

– The automation of data center networks is beyond the virtualized environment, orchestration throughout the storage networks, IP telephony infrastructure, and even enterprise energy management systems. Big Data is a significant driver of traffic within the data center. With a majority of applications relying on these data centers, supporting them through increased virtualization, standardization, and automation have become key factors for better performance, as well as higher capacity and throughput.

– Furthermore, as per the survey responses received at Cisco Live 2019, the report found that network automation of at least one type is in use at 85% of the organizations. AT&T was an early adopter of the network automation race with services, like Network on Demand that allows enterprise business customers to call up Ethernet bandwidth via an online portal. Bell Canada is equipping its development and operations teams with DevOps tools. The initial application for ONAP and network automation in Bell Canada’s network is expected to be in its data center business, aimed at supporting the companys growing cloud applications.

Top Companies in the Global Network Automation Market are AppViewX, Inc., SaltStack Inc., Nuage Networks (NOKIA CORPORATION), VMware, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, BMC Software, Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Apstra Inc., NetBrain Technologies, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Network Automation, Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc. and Other

Key Market Trends

SD-WAN and Virtualization is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

– Software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) abstract the implementation of new network functions and decouple them from the hardware infrastructure and associated topological constraints, thus making communications networks programmable, and as a result, much more flexible and agile. ?Moreover, SD-WAN 2.0 functionality allows the enterprise to transcend connectivity to securely program the consumption of virtualized services across the entire network spanning traditional branches, private data centers, and the leading public clouds, all from a single IT governance platform.

– SDN and NFV are together seen as key technologies enabling the transformation of CSPs by providing a lower-cost means to address market demands. The major end-user driving this market are telecom operators who need to achieve CAPEX reduction, improved efficiency and offer new services. ?NFV has been a constantly complementing SDN by virtualizing network services that run in dedicated appliances, such as deep packet inspection (DPI), firewalls, load balancers and session border controllers (SBCs), so that these services can run on a single pool of computer hardware, yielding CAPEX and OPEX savings.?

– With the implementation of a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), companies have accommodated virtualization to overcome the IT costs associated with computing environments such as hardware energy consumption and maintenance costs. ?In August 2019, companies like Dell EMC collaborated with Vmware and announced new advancements in software-defined networking so that customers can simplify and help lower the cost of networking in todays multi-cloud world. The new Dell EMC SD-WAN Edge powered by VMware is an integrated platform that helps improve the customer experience by bundling VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud software as a subscription with Dell EMC hardware

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– The North American region dominates the network automation market, with the largest market share held by the United States. The primary reason for the regions dominance is the presence of leading network automation solution providers, such as Cisco, IBM, SolarWinds, VMWare, Extreme Networks, Juniper Networks, and many more.?

– Also, the regions dominance in internet penetration and technology adoption is expected to be a major catalyst for the adoption of network automation solutions. According to the Cisco Annual Internet Report (2018-2023), approximately 92% of the regional population will be using the internet by 2023.?

– Substantial growth in connected and mobile devices is spurring the growth in demand for enhanced network services. Since North America has always remained at the forefront of technology adoption, the region witnessed the maximum adoption of connected devices.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Network Automation Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Network Automation industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

