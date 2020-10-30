Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Market Analysis: Global network-attached storage (NAS) market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market are Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, NETGEAR, eRacks Open Source Systems, Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Overland-Tandberg, Oracle and Nutanix among others.

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segmentation: Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market By Storage Solution (Scale-Up NAS, Scale-Out NAS), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Remote, Hybrid), End-User Industry(Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail , Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare, Energy, Government , Education & Research, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Business & Consulting, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment

Concerns regarding bandwidth performance for remotely hosted NAS

In January 2018, QNAP Systems has launched collaboration with Netgate, showcasing a combined strategy by applying pfSense technology on the QNAP NAS to create fresh safety and networking training at CES 2018. Security is of paramount significance to all companies and is also a top concern for QNAP as a networked memory service supplier. In relation to working with the CVE listing authority (CNA) and promoting McAfee Antivirus facilities, QNAP is now working with Netgate to ensure future network security with the pfSense firewall alternative on the QNAP NAS.

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

