Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – DELL, NETAPP, Hitachi Data Systems, WESTERN DIGITAL, SYNOLOGY

The Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Network-Attached Storage (NAS) data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market was valued at USD 21.55 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 62.77 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market: DELL, NETAPP, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE, Hitachi Data Systems, WESTERN DIGITAL, SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC, NETGEAR, SYNOLOGY, BUFFALO AMERICAS, QNAP SYSTEMS, and Others.

Industry News:

– February 2019 – The HPE launched HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System, that enables data-intensive, low-latency telecommunications services, based on open standards and advanced remote manageability.

– January 2018 – QNAP System Inc., initiated a partnership with Netgate, the world’s leading provider of open-source firewalls and security gateways, and showcased a joint solution by implementing pfSense software on QNAP NAS, to create a new security and networking deployment, at CES 2018.

This report segments the Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Scale-up Type

Scale-out Type

On the basis of Application, the Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is segmented into:

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Hold Highest Share in the Market:

– Owing to its early adoption of advanced analytics solutions involving huge data storage requirements, North America holds the largest market share.

– The United States is projected to hold the highest share within the region. The United States accounts for 30% of the global market share, in digital transformation led by the professional services, discrete manufacturing, and transportation industries.

– The usage of digital solutions in these sectors has resulted in the generation of significant amounts of unstructured data, because of which companies are deploying more NAS systems, to accommodate the high number of files and users in this region.

– The presence of market incumbents, such as IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, and Seagate Technology, in the storage segment, is another factor that is expected to promote the growth of the NAS market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Network-Attached Storage (NAS) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

