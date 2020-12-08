According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Network Attached Storage Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global network-attached storage market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) refers to an IP-based file sharing device that offers useful data and recovery solutions. It provides safe and reliable centralized data storage and allows data access across other networks. NAS employs network file systems (NFS) and common internet file system (CIFS) as protocols, which enable remote data access through a network connection. It is extensively used across organizations for payroll, supporting email systems, accounting databases, video recording and editing, logging data, and business analytics.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitization and growing penetration of wireless communication technologies are augmenting the global NAS market growth. These systems are widely utilized in small-medium enterprises (SMEs) globally, owing to their reliability, scalability, and cost-efficiency. They also facilitate team collaborations and in-time response to customers, along with enhanced data management and security. Additionally, the market is further fostered by the integration of these services with several cloud-based service providers to minimize cost, optimize performance, and control over location and security. The widespread adoption of NAS systems to secure a large volume of sensitive data at a reasonable price in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry also propels the market growth. The advent of multifunctional NAS systems for home access to multiple personal computers (PCs) and synchronization of data on smartphones is anticipated to augment the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Buffalo Americas Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

IBM Corporation

NetApp Inc.

Netgear Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Seagate Technology Plc

Synology Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, storage solution, deployment type, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

High-End Enterprise NAS

Midmarket NAS

Low-End NAS

Breakup by Storage Solution:

Scale-Up

Scale-Out

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education and Research

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

