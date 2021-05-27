Network-as-a-Service Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.4 % in the forecast period 2027 Network-as-a-Service Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.4 % in the forecast period 2027

Network as a service (NaaS) is a business strategy for almost subscription-based enterprise-wide network services. It will be hard to configure and operate routers and protocols, WAN optimizers and various components, such as firewalls or software-defined WAN endpoints. These duties are addressed with NaaS by a third-party supplier so developed that it is provided to business clients.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.4 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing uses of cloud based service, rising installation of new data center and business oriented software.

With the wide ranging Europe Network-as-a-Service market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Network-as-a-Service Market are SYNNEX Corporation, GTT Communications, Inc., Oracle, Juniper Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc, Telstra Corporation Limited, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Meta Networks Ltd, Masergy., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco, Verizon Wireless., CenturyLink, ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC., Broadcom, Ciena Corporation and Cloudgenix among others.

Segmentation : Global Europe Network-as-a-Service Market

By Type

LAN as a Service WiFi as a Service

WAN as a Service

By Component

Infrastructure Services

Technology Services

By Application

Virtual Private Network

Wide Area Network

Cloud Based Services

Bandwidth On Demand

Integrated Network Security

By Industry Vertical

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail and ecommerce

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Government and public Sector

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Country Level Analysis

The Europe Network-as-a-Service market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe Network-as-a-Service market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Europe Network-as-a-Service Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Network-as-a-Service market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Network-as-a-Service market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Network-as-a-Service market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

