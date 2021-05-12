Network as a Service Market: Growth, Segments, Size, Share, Key News and Top Companies Overview

A comprehensive Network as a Service Market report puts across the idea of a high-level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. This market report accomplishes a comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provide a competitive landscape. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, market position grid, market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. The Network as a Service Market report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the industry by the key players.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2038556

The Network as a Service Market report is extremely valuable for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the data and information is very helpful to stay ahead of the competition when implemented in a correct manner. With the Network as a Service Market business report, it can also be analyzed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. Market research offers actionable market insights which help create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies.

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the NaaS market. Key and innovative vendors in the NaaS market include

AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Telefonica (Spain), NTT Communications(Japan), Orange Business Services(France), Vodafone (UK), BT Group(London), Tata Communications(India), Lumen(US), Masergy(US), Servsys(US), TELUS(Canada), PCCW Global(China), KDDI(Japan), Cloudflare(US), ARYAKA NETWORKS(US), China Telecom(China), China Mobile(China), Singtel(Singapore), GTT Communications(US), Telia(Sweden), Telstra(Australia), Deutsche Telekom(Germany), Colt Technology Services(UK), HGC(China), TenFour(US),PacketFabric(US), OnX Canada(Canada), Megaport(Australia), Wipro(India), Epsilon(Singapore), Axians(France), IPC Tech(US), and Microland(India).

Accelerated adoption of cloud services among large and small enterprises to drive the NaaS market

The global NaaS market size is projected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the accelerated adoption of cloud services among large and small enterprises, an increase in the development of new data center infrastructures, and a rise in the Software-defined Networking (SDN) integration with existing networks to transform the overall networking infrastructure.

The virtual private network segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

VPN-as-a-service enables enterprises to connect to cloud with physical data centers or private networks. Cloud VPN/hosted VPN / VPN as-a-service enables users to securely access company’s applications, data, and files in cloud through websites or desktops, or mobile applications.

The rising number of organizations is moving toward cloud for cost savings, agility, and flexibility. The high adoption rate of cloud infrastructure leads enterprises to adopt cloud-based VPN products. VPN is an important application of NaaS, which is based on a cloud-based network infrastructure. Sometimes, it is referred to as hosted VPN or VPN as-a-Service (VPNaaS). VPNaaS provides a global VPN access to end users, including subscribers and third-party users, over the public internet. It is mostly meant to permit users internet connections over servers run by enterprises. As most of the data or information on servers is encrypted for privacy, VPNaaS can provide secure access to the internet through a virtual private environment. Nowadays, VPNaaS is widely adopted by IT and telecom enterprises due to the rise in trends for virtual appliances, surge in cloud-based services, and increase in data security concerns. VPNaaS offers specific characteristics while addressing requirements for secure remote access from any device, over any type of network, and from any location.

Healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Healthcare organizations are moving toward cloud-based network infrastructure, owing to scalability, feasibility, and low cost and time consumption. A few healthcare organizations have started investing more in cloud-based solutions, such as wireless communication solutions, to improve overall network strength and quality. Wireless solutions and services improve operational efficiency by providing reliable and efficient bandwidth for organizations. Providing enhanced customer experiences in the internet-connected world is important for healthcare and life sciences companies. Therefore, they have started realizing the importance of NaaS solutions and are swiftly moving toward their adoption. The proliferation of connected devices, customer engagement model, digital transformation, and other similar trends would drive healthcare organizations to adopt NaaS-based connectivity.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the NaaS market

The NaaS market is highly competitive in APAC due to the presence of various service providers, networking providers, telecom carriers, and technology service vendors. Many vendors compete to offer the best services in the region, particularly in the retail and e-commerce industry vertical. This region also hosts many emerging service players in the networking and IT domain. It is proving to be a rich space in terms of the existence of several multinational corporations, government organizations, and many midsized as well as large telecommunications and IT organizations. The growth is attributed to the presence of developing economies, such as China and India. These countries have expansively considered the usage of wireless internet to cater to the unparalleled needs of Wi-Fi connectivity in large enterprises and SMEs of the region. The retail and e-commerce industry vertical is gaining traction in India and China. The rapid economic development, digitalization, and increased wireless internet users are expected to drive the market in APAC. According to Akamai Technologies, APAC witnessed the fastest internet connectivity in the world, and most of the surveyed countries in the region have average peak internet connection speeds above the global average.

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26% By Designation : C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5% By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall NaaS market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.