Network-as-a-Service Market by Types, Applications, Companies and Forecasts to 2027 Covered in a Latest Research
The research and analysis conducted in Network-as-a-Service Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Network-as-a-Service industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Network-as-a-Service Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global Network-as-a-Service Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.4 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing uses of cloud based service, rising installation of new data center and business oriented software.
Network as a service (NaaS) is a business strategy for almost subscription-based enterprise-wide network services. It will be hard to configure and operate routers and protocols, WAN optimizers and various components, such as firewalls or software-defined WAN endpoints. These duties are addressed with NaaS by a third-party supplier so developed that it is provided to business clients.
Market Drivers
- Maximum uses of cloud based services in medium and large organization is contributing to the growth of the market
- Installation of new data center is driving the growth of the market
- Increment of SDN with early Network infrastructure is boosting the growth of the market,
- Maximum uses of business oriented software use is propelling the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Lack of standardization as a service industry technology in the is hampering the growth of the market
- Poor equipment design and heavy assembly expenses are key factors restraining the network as a service market
- Data privacy and security concerns is hindering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Network-as-a-Service Market
By Type
- LAN as a Service
- WiFi as a Service
- WAN as a Service
By Component
- Infrastructure Services
- Technology Services
By Application
- Virtual Private Network
- Wide Area Network
- Cloud Based Services
- Bandwidth On Demand
- Integrated Network Security
By Industry Vertical
- Banking Financial Services and Insurance
- Manufacturing and Automotive
- Retail and ecommerce
- Telecom and IT
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Education
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and public Sector
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2018, ALE partnered up with BMW to become the official communication partner on the 30th day of the BMW International Open. It will be jointly responsible for the implementation of the full network and communication infrastructure for this event, which will take place from 20 to 24 June at the Golf Club Gut Lärchenhof, Cologne, Germany. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions can ensure the personalized knowledge of linked travelers through a complete local area network (LAN), wireless LAN and IP communication system (including DECT devices) for conference planners as well as global press. Seamless communication can also be obtained from the clubhouse, the government regions and the course stands.
- In August 2017, OneCloud Networks, an industry-recognized company, has chosen CloudGenix’s suite of software-defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) products to expand its range of managed services. By working with CloudGenix, OneCloud is presently able to deliver end-to-end controlled WAN to its clients, allowing them a host of benefits and WAN shipping independence. It provides ease to seamlessly incorporate internet circuits within the distant workforce, while deploying cloud and software-as – a-service (SaaS) apps, improving strong WAN accessibility and reducing distant worker hardware and pricing.
Competitive Analysis
Global Network-as-a-Service Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Network-as-a-Service Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Network-as-a-Service Market are SYNNEX Corporation, GTT Communications, Inc., Oracle, Juniper Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc, Telstra Corporation Limited, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Meta Networks Ltd, Masergy., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco, Verizon Wireless., CenturyLink, ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC., Broadcom, Ciena Corporation and Cloudgenix among others.
Major Highlights of Network-as-a-Service market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network-as-a-Service market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network-as-a-Service market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network-as-a-Service market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
