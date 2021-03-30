Network As A Service Market 2021 Business Scenario – AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Network As A Service market in its latest report titled, “Network As A Service Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Network as a Service (NaaS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Network As A Service Market: AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., DXC Technology Company, Synnex Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, GTT Communications, VMware Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, CenturyLink Inc., Meta Networks Ltd., Masergy Communications Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp. (Alcatel Lucent), Akamai Technologies Inc., Brocade Communication Systems Inc., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– Jan 2019 – IBM partnered with Juniper Networks to manage Juniper Network’s prevailing infrastructures, which include help desks, data centers, and data and voice networks. As per this trust, IBM would combine its services platform with Watson to manage Juniper Network’s infrastructure.

– Jan 2019 – Oracle announced to expand its cloud business with next-generation data center in Canada. The company’s next-generation cloud infrastructure provides the most flexibility in the public cloud, allowing companies to run traditional and cloud-native workloads on the same platform.

Key Market Trends:

WAN as a Service is Expected to Hold a Significant market Share

– The WAN as a Service segment is anticipated to hold a significant market size with the wide-spread adoption of the WAN solutions across organizations in various industry verticals. It provides a communication network through many resources, including mobiles, computers, remote offices, and data centres. WAN connectivity can be established to allow users to access private or public gateways based on the customer’s requirements.

– SD-WAN, alongside hybrid cloud service, network and application security, are the top priorities for businesses, with SD-WAN, one of the fastest witnessing industry adoptions in the past few years and can meet the requirements of next-generation technologies with a robust network built on agility, flexibility, scalability, security, and compliance and delivering an end-to-end premium customer experience by providing a wide array of branch services at sustainable costs.

– Service providers are antagonistically and aggressively building out and selling managed WAN offerings nowadays. Working swiftly to stay ahead of emerging build it yourself substitutes, providers are carving out their share of the WAN pie. If a service provider is already managing and handling the network, they are well placed to plan, deploy and maintain an innovative, turnkey WAN solution for businesses as well.

– Also, according to Cisco, 46% of network devices will be M2M or IoT by 2020, which are vulnerable to attacks. In order to fully realize the potential of these connected devices, the manufacturers are needed to be equipped with WANs that are flexible to meet the network demands anticipated over the future. In such instances, the SD-WAN, which offers manufacturers the visibility of the number of devices connected and also customize individual policies to govern a network’s traffic, therefore, has scope for adoption across manufacturing network environments over the forecast period.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

– Inclining towards the implementation and acceptance of advanced technology, strong research, and development in the telecom industry, the surge in the number of cloud-based services and other factors are driving the Network as a Service (NaaS) market in North America. This region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

– North America is anticipated to drive the network as a service market due to substantial research and development in technology related to network expansion, and technological maturity of data center and network infrastructure in the region.

– North America, the support and cradle of technological innovation, remains an indispensable and essential market and home to nearly half of the world’s major companies. Furthermore, the huge size and growth of the private and business sectors in the region are likely to boost the market.

– Moreover, vendors in the region are launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in Mar 2019, Oracle announced Oracle Service Logistics Cloud, the industry’s first, end-to-end solution that connects customer experience, field service, and supply chain operations within a single integrated cloud solution. By combining the Oracle Customer Experience Cloud and Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud, Oracle Service Logistics Cloud will help service-based organizations in seamlessly managing their operations and provide a unified customer experience, while controlling costs.

