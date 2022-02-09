Netizens comment on the last episode and destroy Robert Rodriguez (30 tweets)

Netizens comment on the last episode and destroy Robert Rodriguez (30 tweets)

The final episode of Boba Fett’s book was unveiled that day, February 9, 2022, and is already being discussed. While some liked the events that took place there, others regret that the adaptation of the episode was left to Robert Rodriguez. In this article we will let you read about the large number of reactions to this topic.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

1)

#TheBookOfBobaFett

WHAT A FINALE, ALL I EXPECTED WAS THERE pic.twitter.com/b4BB6Y1sjK

February 9, 2022

2)

tbobf final spoilers#TheBookOfBobaFett

_

_

_

_

_

_

NEVER SEPARATE THEM AGAIN pic.twitter.com/BzXaB59coB

February 9, 2022

3)

BAH VOILA BUT IT WAS ACTUALLY ON! IT WAS SOOOO!!! #TheBookOfBobaFett #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Gp12oQ5Kjz

February 9, 2022

4)

We felt Peter Jackson’s shoulder pat in one of the final scenes #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/K9apYTfyQK

February 9, 2022

5)

I distract Pascal, but the galaxy has reasons that reason ignores. Not sure if the most famous dating apps saw this upcoming #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/8DWwdipPXj

February 9, 2022

6)

S2.5 by The Mandalorian feat Boba Fett was very excited to see S3 mtn #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/DMfT86fZJG

February 9, 2022

7)

SPOILER!! #TheBookOfBobaFett

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

THIS IS TOO MUCH FOR ME pic.twitter.com/oa4Y1N1p0d

February 9, 2022

8th)

#TheBookOfBobaFett

SPOILER

An epic end of the season despite some weaknesses. It was to be assumed that Cad Bane would sign his end here. Some people will find that lame, but I think it’s been exploited enough in Rebels and Clone Wars.

The special effects are insane! pic.twitter.com/cQDdv1p8mJ

February 9, 2022

9)

If your kid wants you to road test your new car booster #Mandalorian #grogu #TheBookOfBobaFett #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/WLzw4wtXDv

February 9, 2022

10)

Really I was attached to these green pigs. RIP the bacon bits #TheBookOfBobaFett #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/b8BtEBa3GW

February 9, 2022

11)

This episode is awesome! Finally we see Boba doing cool stuff! The shootout with Mando and Boba just awesome! Boba on the rancor olalalala it was beautiful!!

I’m so glad to see that the disciple has surpassed the master! The 1v1 against Bane was beautiful! #TheBookOfBobaFett

February 9, 2022

12)

The finale of #TheBookOfBobaFett was great, can’t wait to see more of Season 3 of #TheMandalorian now

February 9, 2022

13)

A truly amazing finale, the level of cuteness with Grogu and at its peak #TheBookOfBobaFett #TheMandalorian #BobaFett pic.twitter.com/RpJ36upok4

February 9, 2022

14)

I liked the finale, I almost cried when Mando and Grogu reunited.

Overall I liked this series. Far from perfect, questionable choices, but I liked that redemption, that change in Boba Fett. This is only the 1st chapter.#TheBookOfBobaFett

February 9, 2022

fifteen)

It’s cool that for the series finale, the Boba Fett writers decided, “hmm, maybe Boba should do 1-2 cool deals on the show that bears his name” (still quite a joke). #bookofbobafett

February 9, 2022

However, Robert Rodriguez is in the sights of many netizens who have not appreciated the episodes he has directed, and especially the last episode, in this particular case, as you can see from the comments of fans who don’t didn’t like the last episode of the series:

16)

Review Episode 7 #TheBookOfBobaFett

A correct episode that has very nice scenes, an exciting suspense but disappointing for a finale. Disappointment about certain things, the realization of Robert Rodriguez. I see no interest in the post-credits scene. pic.twitter.com/7ill6EsSkp

February 9, 2022

17)

Last episode filmed with the ass. Mix of cheap sequences sprinkled with 2-3 nice but predictable ideas.

In the end, the series is saved by episodes 5 and 6.

I’m glad the carnage is over. My Boba Fett hurts. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/DMbx3rO8IR

February 9, 2022

18)

Yes, the episode has some cool stuff, but it’s far from amazing.

Apart from Mando, what will we remember from this series? And my god, that post-credits scene -> OSEF/20 xD

There were so many options for us hyper BUT NO #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/ZiCCeT6Duc

February 9, 2022

19)

The battle of Mos Espa, without staging, without spatial reference, was not bad. The episode “had its moments,” but that’s not what you’d expect from a franchise like Star Wars. Really, everything Robert Rodriguez touched was missed #TheBookOfBobaFett

February 9, 2022

20)

Mediocre Giga #TheBookOfBobaFett

Aside from fan service moments that are purely for fan service, there’s not much to salvage.

February 9, 2022

21)

Thanks to Robert Rodriguez for ruining Star Wars. Never touch characters from my childhood again #TheBookOfBobaFett

February 9, 2022

22)

I was disappointed with the last chapter of #TheBookOfBobaFett! Despite beautiful scenes, I stick to my hunger. pic.twitter.com/FyOVF7XN1U

February 9, 2022

23)

Disney when they were shooting the series on Robert Rodriguez #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/JcaJXNsgp4

February 9, 2022

24)

Don’t ever let Robert Rodriguez do things in the Star Wars universe again. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/ROocvqrp2F

February 9, 2022

25)

Robert Rodriguez clearly doesn’t have the level for #TheBookOfBobaFett A brilliant scenario spoiled by a weak realization pic.twitter.com/pH6V30nnHx

February 9, 2022

26)

I hope it will be the only season as well as I demand it be the last time we have to suffer Robert Rodriguez.

This absolutely endless fight, a real torture, I thought it would never end. #TheBookOfBobaFett

February 9, 2022

27)

Am I not a fan of the director because it’s Robert Rodriguez, or am I not a fan because I know it’s Robert Rodriguez? #TheBookOfBobaFett

February 9, 2022

28)

#TheBookOfBobaFett nice finale, but nothing more, again without knowing it, I had guessed through a shaky staging that it was Robert Rodriguez…

February 9, 2022

29)

That Robert Rodriguez no longer touches Star Wars #TheBookOfBobaFett

February 9, 2022

30)

Robert Rodriguez should only be on the executive line, permanently stepping off-camera on the Far Fort Strong Galaxy and letting the masters handle the making as set in stone since the clone wars. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/0TZIdZCTI7

February 2, 2022

And you, what do you think of the last episode of The Book of Boba Fett? We’ll let you answer this question via our comments section! And if you want to know why Luke’s re-enactment upset some fans in the previous episode, you can check out our previous article on the subject.