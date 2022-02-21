Netizens comment on stunning episode 23 (15 tweets)

By the end of Episode 22, which aired last week, there was no longer any doubt about Annie Leonhart’s return. SNK fans were therefore waiting for this week’s new episode and, as always, did not miss reacting on social networks. We bring you a selection of the best reactions from Attack on Titan fans.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 23. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Eren freed Annie Leohart, holder of the Female Titan and prisoner of her crystal since the end of season one. Waking up in a basement where she was trapped, she manages to hide in a room and is found by her former comrade Hitch Dreyse. Attempting to immobilize her to take her back to the basement, Annie cut herself and put pressure on Hitch, who can only obey her. Both will then go in search of Annie’s adoptive father who stayed in Mahr. During their journey on horseback, we can discover the beginning of a civil war.

This episode shows us the collateral damage that war can do. Will there be a solution to put an end to the Grand Terrassement? We’ll have to wait for the next episode to find out. In the meantime, we invite you to discover the reactions of fans after watching Episode 23 of Attack on Titan.

1)

the great Conny Daronne waiting for him since Season 2 #SNK #AttackOnTitan#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/f3iOt0LozB

February 20, 2022

2)

The long-awaited return of the best!! #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/yKqqxdYOEQ

February 20, 2022

3)

Conny makes Falco think he’s taking him to the hospital #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/Bm7AbVSLNY

February 20, 2022

4)

Return of the shock duo #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/9Rd8nWsrJM

February 20, 2022

5)

The episode was visually great, I like the way MAPPA animate the Grand Terrassement

And finally the return of the king at the end of the episode #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/AXMhsYtuiK

February 20, 2022

6)

Annie smashing her Daron after getting stronger #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/gbNIV69UW6

February 20, 2022

7)

Mikasa: “And what do I do? And what are we doing for Eren?”

Armin: “#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonPart2

pic.twitter.com/nJp4rUI0bc

February 20, 2022

8th)

LIVAI LIVES #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/lFXhkEcOjR

February 20, 2022

9)

Eren since Frock started saying they are friends #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/2lV7dmxFOj

February 20, 2022

10)

Armin says Erwin had to be rescued in his place, hard to see #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/664posZ9hW

February 20, 2022

11)

These pics from the SNK episode are truly stunning, a big 10/10. Thank you Isayama, thank you Mappa

#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2#AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/rFWuLdV7zc

February 20, 2022

12)

Mikasa when his scarf disappeared: #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/r3BXShQCVW

February 20, 2022

13)

Gaby and Kaya since episode 2: #snk #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/QUChRQuRTQ

February 20, 2022

14)

Great episode, we finally see Annie’s past that she really is, Armin losing funds with so many responsibilities, floundering a little the Russian way, finally the return of Hangi and Livai! #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic. twitter.com/zv2SYvLIlr

February 20, 2022

fifteen)

The turning point #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/VNbZBu4F5A

February 13, 2022

And if you want to see the reactions to the previous episode, you can check out our picks of the best fan tweets.