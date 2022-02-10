Netizens are cheering for the return of the legendary trio

We’ve been waiting, the first trailer for Jurassic World: The World After has just been unveiled by Universal. We learned some time ago through the words of producer Frank Marshall that this third work will mark the end of the Jurassic World trilogy that began with the first part released in 2015. But still, it won’t mean the end of the franchise. For the best or for the worst?

The return of the winning trio

In any case, this first trailer is aggressive and announces a film with numerous action scenes and breathtaking picture quality in 3 minutes (doesn’t matter). As previously announced, the reunion of trio Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern will be there, and despite the obvious old-time punch, they seem poised to say goodbye in the best possible way. It’s also an opportunity for Universal to play fan service for this summit meeting with the characters of the “World” era, namely Owen Brady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). Fans will also have noticed the appearance of new dinosaurs for even more “wow” factor.

In any case, this new publicity stunt did not miss the reaction of the community, which rushed to share their enthusiasm for the return of the victorious trio, the dilophosaurus, the new dinosaurs or the visual slap taken .

Special mention for the Pyroraptor in the #JurassicWorldDominion trailer

This little carnivore hails from Bouches-du-Rhône, finally a French dino in the saga!

On the other hand, some, less hyped, deplore this outrageous fan service and the fact that the original universe created by Steven Spielberg has been distorted.

It was neither hot nor cold…

I didn’t expect anything and I’m still disappointed ud83dude05

#JurassicWorldDominion Thank you dear trailer for proving that this is total nonsense that makes excessive use of fan service and its toys (dinos on the loose, tons of special effects…) to definitely highlight the legacy of Spielberg and Shooting Crichton…pic.twitter.com/Kq8KAoaYYg

Oh the old punch it’s fierce #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/5fGzofd7lT

This plan is the goat.

I am the T Rex.

Universal is John Hammond

Jurassic World: The World After is expected for June 8th, 2022 and will therefore serve as a result of the Jurassic World era.