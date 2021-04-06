Netherlands Road Freight Transport Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Simon Loos, Bakker Logistiek, Jan de Rijk Logistics, Peter Appel Transport, CB

Netherlands Road Freight Transport Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Netherlands Road Freight Transport market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Netherlands Road Freight Transport market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Simon Loos, Bakker Logistiek, Jan de Rijk Logistics, Peter Appel Transport, CB, VOS Logistics, Koopman Logistics Group, De Klok Logistics, St. Van Den Brink, Ewals Cargo Care, Neele-Vat Logistics, Reining Transport, Emons Group, Nunner Logistics, Desutche Post DHL Group, DSV, Kuehne+Nagel, Dachser, Geodis, Cornelissen Group

Scope of the Report

The road freight transport sector in the country has been witnessing continuous growth. The total freight transported by the road freight transport sector in Netherlands is estimated to be around 689 million tons in 2019, increasing by 1.3% from 2018.

Haulage companies are concentrated around economic centres in the southwest of the country, usually in seaport hinterlands. There are around 12,000 haulage companies in the country, 40% of which have only one vehicle. They are generally self-employed drivers contracted out by big companies and are very familiar with the Port of Rotterdams setting.

Key Market Trends

Growth in Construction sector

The Dutch economy is the main driver of growth for road transport. The Dutch economy grew by 1.8% in 2019.

Construction transport by road has benefited in recent years from increased housing and road construction. The increase in inland transport in recent years was mainly due to the transport of more construction goods. Construction transport increased by 1.3% in 2019. This type of goods accounts for over a quarter of total domestic transport.

However, less sand, soil, and gravel was transported in 2019. This decrease was entirely due to the last two quarters. In the first half of last year, the transported weight of sand and soil increased by 10%. Statistics Netherlands does not state a cause, but the problems with the nitrogen and PFAS rules are key reasons for the decrease in the past two quarters.

Construction transport takes place per journey with a relatively high weight and over a short distance. On an average, a Dutch truck transported 22 metric ton of construction goods per trip in 2018 , while this was 12 metric ton for other goods. Nearly half of all journeys with construction goods were limited to a maximum distance of 25 kilometers, while this was the case with 29% of journeys with other goods.

International transport to grow faster

The country falls among top international road freight countries in the EU. In terms of international road freight transport in ton-km, the country has disproportionately high share relative to its economic size, because of its position as European freight gateway.

The Netherlands-Germany and Germany-Netherlands are among the top trade lanes in Europe. Germany, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, and Sweden are the top partners for international road freight transport of the Netherlands.

The weight of goods transported by Dutch lorries internationally decreased from 132 million metric ton in 2018 to 129 million metric ton in 2019. International freight transport has fluctuated in recent years, with an increase in 2017 of 3.0%, in 2016 international transport fell by 3.5%.

The decrease in international freight transport by Dutch lorries in 2019 was mainly due to less transport from and to its neighboring countries. In particular, the weight transported to and from Germany decreased by 4.1 million metric ton (8.2%). Additionally, 1.2 million metric ton less was transported across the Belgian border (2.9 %).

Transport to and from France (the most important transport relationship after Germany and Belgium) also fell (1.9%). The weight transported to and from Scandinavia, on the other hand, increased by 9.2%. Freight transport across the border with the United Kingdom remained virtually unchanged.

The share of foreign carriers in domestic road freight transport in Netherlands has been comparatively low which stood at 2.3% in 2018. This was 1.8% in 2010 and the highest in 2016, at 3.0%. On the other hand, in international transport, the share of foreign carriers has increased from 40.8% and 39.3% in 2010 to 49.8% and 44.6% in 2018.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Netherlands Road Freight Transport Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

