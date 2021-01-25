Netherlands: Riots during protests against Corona measures | Free press

The Dutch police have arrested more than 200 people nationwide in riots against the background of the corona policy. In one city, rioters even attacked a hospital by throwing stones.

Amsterdam (dpa) – The tightened corona measures and the new curfew have led to riots in several Dutch cities.

Shortly before curfew started at 9 p.m. on Sunday, there were riots in about ten cities, according to police. Police officers were attacked with fireworks and stones. Cars have been set on fire in The Hague. There is also unrest in Tilburg, Enschede, Venlo, Roermond, Breda, Arnhem and Apeldoorn.

In the southeastern province of Limburg on the German border, the military police were called for help. In Enschede, rioters attacked a hospital by throwing stones. More than 200 people have been arrested across the country. According to reports from emergency services, it did not return in most places until around midnight.

There were riots on social media on Sunday. Politicians condemned the violence. This has nothing to do with legitimate political demonstrations, Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus explains. “This is just criminal behavior.”

Earlier, the police stopped banned demonstrations in Amsterdam and Eindhoven with water cannons. Hundreds of protesters protested the corona measures and attacked the police with fireworks and stones, according to police. Shops were looted and fires started in Eindhoven.

In Amsterdam, the police used horses, dogs and batons against the demonstrators. In Amsterdam alone there were about 170 arrests. More than 30 people have been arrested in Eindhoven.

The night before there had been riots in the town of Urk north of Amsterdam. According to police, young people there set fire to a health service corona testing center.

On Saturday evening, a curfew was set for the first time since the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Citizens must stay at home from 9:00 PM to 4:30 AM. Violations are punishable with fines of 95 euros.

