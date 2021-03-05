Netherlands Data Center Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2026

Global Netherlands Data Center Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Netherlands Data Center market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Netherlands Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The Netherlands, in precise Amsterdam, is arguably the internet center for Europe. According to Hootsuite Inc., in 2019, the number of internet users in the Netherlands was roughly 16 million; however, the penetration rate of internet users in the Netherland was around 96%. Interxion, DataCenter.com, Equinix, Bytesnet, Alticom, and Google are notable investors in the Netherlands data center market.

Competitive Landscape

The Netherlands Data Center Market depicts a moderately fragmented stage, owing to the presence of many players in the market. Some of the predominant players of the market are Interxion, DataCenter.com, Equinix, Bytesnet, Alticom, among others. Owing to the intense competition, many market players are using various strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and developments, are some of the strategies which the top players are following to increase their market penetration and strengthen their positions in the market.

– Jan 2020 – Equinix, Inc. announced that Telstra, is enhancing its integration with Platform Equinix to provide its enterprise customers flexible, secure, on-demand multi-cloud network connectivity to more than 170 service providers in 38 markets globally.

– June 2019 – Google will invest USD 1.1 billion in further expanding its data center capacity in the Netherlands. The company will build a new data center in Agriport, around 30 miles north of Amsterdam, as well as expand its existing data center in Eemshaven.

Cloud and Hosting is Expected to Capture a Major Share

– Increasing demand for low-cost data backup, storage, and protection across all enterprises, coupled with the necessity to handle data generated by augmented usage of mobile technologies, favors the rate of adoption of cloud storage in the Netherlands, hence fueling the growth of the market.

– The country has also rapidly modernized with advanced technology driving its place as one of Europes largest telecommunication markets. Due to this, Netherland also contains several data center clusters throughout the country, providing plenty of colocation opportunities. For instance, according to Dutch DDA, there are approximately 190 multitenant data centers facilities in total in 2019.

– The emerging cloud technology in data centers is one of the key factors driving the demand for data centers and technology, thereby, fueling market growth. According to Centraal Bureau Voor de Statistiek, in 2019, roughly 49% of Netherland consumers aged 12 years and older used a cloud application, however, cloud computing in the region increased to 48.8% in 2019 as compared to 44.9% in the previous year.

– The growing data breaches in the banking sector is also impelling the banks to embrace cloud storage that enables them to store data in a space managed and controlled by the bank or a third party that allows better security to the end-user. This is supposed to heighten the adoption of the cloud storage and hence data center in the region over the forecast period.

– Moreover, the number of managed service providers based on public cloud partnerships has been significantly increasing in the country since the recent past, in turn, witnessing a high growth rate for the cloud and data center markets. However, data security is a major concern among the government; hence, they are boosting domestic data centers.

– The growing adoption of cloud and digital services among the regional end-user industries is further expanding the B2B cloud computing service market’s scope, hence for managed data center and colocation service market.

– The recent lockdown further increased the scope for edge computing, cloud computing, and hence edge data centers in the country. Due to the work from home trend, more data generated on Edge needs to be analyzed on Edge. Hence, Edge Data Centers are becoming more viable options for country’s vendors.

Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate

– Data in the healthcare industry in Netherland is developing with the most advanced digital innovations in technologies for multiple specialties. Several healthcare departments are accumulating data from clinical trials and various outpatient records, to interpret such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.

– Nevertheless, most of the hospitals in the region involved in such data collections are not provided with relevant infrastructure. Growing regulations on data acquisition and records, particularly the ones related to clinical trials are alluring diverse healthcare clients toward datacenters investments in Netherland.

– The growth in artificial intelligence, IoT, and 5G will generate the demand for edge data centers in the country for the healthcare sector, as more than 80% of facilities in the Netherlands are powered through green energy, according to the Dutch Data Center Association.

– Moreover, numerous government initiatives taken up globally are anticipated to encourage the data center market. For instance, in Netherland, the countrys government has vowed to build an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing production of data in the healthcare sector is pushing the requirement of data centers in the region.

– Over the subsequent three years, Cisco will be operating jointly with the Netherland government, industry and education, through the DAN program and its strategic projects, intended to run in parallel to, and support stimulate the Digital Agenda for the Netherlands in multiple areas including Healthcare.

