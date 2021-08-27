Netflix’s success with Charlize Theron will have a sequel

“The Old Guard”: Netflix success with Charlize Theron will have a sequel

She was one of the most watched on the platform in Portugal and will return to the controls with a new director.

“A Velha Guarda” debuted on Netflix last summer and was one of the streaming platform’s successes in 2020 in Portugal. The action movie starring Charlize Theron returns for a sequel. The actress had already given some indications of a possible comeback, but it is now clear that it will be further developed.

The first film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. In the sequel, this work will be done by Victoria Mahoney. This is one of the known news. Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez continue to be the authors of the project.

In just one month, “A Velha Guarda” reached 70 million views worldwide. As Charlize Theron revealed last summer, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli could also be part of the new film.

The protagonists are not exactly superheroes, but a team of immortal mercenaries. They’ve been around for hundreds of years and have seen all of the big (and bad) moments in history, from the Renaissance to World War II.

A possible release date or the start of production are not yet known.