Romantic Killer anime to premiere on Netflix on October 27th, 2022. Pic credit: Domerica/YouTube

The Romantic Killer release date is on October 27, 2022. The official Romantic Killer trailer PV for the anime was released ahead of its worldwide premiere on Netflix.

The anime was first announced in August 2022 when a teaser was released, revealing the main cast and staff of the show.

The trailer shows Anzu meeting Riri for the first time and gives us a glimpse into the premise of the anime. It also reveals and previews the ED theme song of Romantic Killer, “Romantic Love ~Renai Shimasen ka?☆~” (Won’t You Fall in Love) by Mikako Komatsu.

The OP theme song of Romantic Killer anime is “ROMA☆KiRA” by YURiKA. The song was previewed in the teaser released in August 2022.

Six additional cast members have also been announced, including:

Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer) as Tsukasa Kazuki

Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta in Black Clover) as Junta Hayami

Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Hijiri Koganei

Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Tsuchiya

Manaka Iwami (Tohru Honda in Fruits Basket) as Saki

Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Makoto

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Netflix Anime Youtube channel:

Romantic Killer cast and staff

The previously announced main cast of the anime includes:

Rie Takahashi (Megumin in KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!) as Anzu Hoshino

Mikako Komatsu (Senkuu in Dr. Stone) as Riri

Kazuya Ichikawa (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun) is directing the anime at Domerica. Sayuri Ooba is in charge of series composition. He is also penning the scripts with Hiroko Fukuda. Arisa Matsuura is designing the characters. Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono are composing the music.

More about Romantic Killer

Romantic Killer anime is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Wataru Momose. The manga was serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ website from July 2019 to June 2020.

The chapters have been compiled into four tankobon volumes. Volume 1 was released on December 4, 2019, while the remaining volumes will release on October 4, 2022.

Viz Media has licensed the series for English publication and will release the first volume on October 4, 2022.

Romantic Killer is the story of a high school girl named Anzu who loves playing video games, eating chocolates, and petting cats. Her life takes a turn when a wizard, Riri, suddenly appears and confiscates these things.

She gets transported to a world of hot guys, and now our romance-averse Anzu must survive this awful world!