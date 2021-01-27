Netflix’s new crime documentary series will focus on a mysterious death

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” opens in February and will have four episodes. You can now see the trailer.

It all happened at this Los Angeles hotel.

It’s Netflix’s next documentary crime series. “Crime Scene: Mystery and Death at Hotel Cecil” opens on February 10th and will have four episodes. The trailer was released this Tuesday, January 26th, stating that the main focus is on a mysterious death.

When Canadian student Elisa Lam went to Los Angeles in 2013, she was looking for independence and maybe some adventure. However, he was at the Cecil Hotel, the former home of two serial killers in town – Richard Ramirez, who became known as the “Night Stalker” and is also the culmination of a new Netflix documentary series. and Jack Unterweger, an Australian serial killer.

The Cecil Hotel was the scene of at least 16 murder victims. And Elisa Lam’s body was taken lifeless from a water tank shortly after her arrival. But no one knows exactly what happened to this young woman who was last seen through surveillance images from the elevator that strangely captured her.

The series will explain what is known and even reveal unpublished information on the case. There are many theories, even online, about what happened to Elisa Lam – some of them even contain supposed supernatural elements.

An investigation by the local authorities found that Lam’s refusal to take the medication for the schizophrenia he suffered may have played a relevant role in his death – but a few details remain to be cleared. It is not known how his body ended up in this water tank.

Four months after the body was discovered, the coroner pronounced the death accidental. However, there are some doubts about what happened. We’ll have to wait until February 10th to learn more about this story. The production contains several interviews.