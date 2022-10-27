Netflix’s Lookism anime trailer 2, key visual, and main Japanese dub cast released

Lookism trailer screenshot, that includes Daniel being fawned over by ladies. Pic credit score: Netflix

The Lookism anime launch date on Netflix is on November 4, 2022.

On October 25, 2022, NetflixAnime’s Twitter account launched a second trailer for the upcoming Korean-Japanese anime adaptation of Park Tae-joon’s Lookism webtoon.

Studio MIR, identified for animating DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will deal with the animation for Lookism.

You may watch the brand new trailer Netflix’s official YouTube channel right here:

The second trailer for the upcoming anime Lookism.

A brand new key visible was additionally launched and will be seen right here:

Lookism key visible, that includes Daniel and the chums he’s managed to make due to his new type. Pic credit score: @NetflixAnime/Twitter

Who’re the newly introduced forged members?

Lookism Japanese dub forged contains:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito in Sword Artwork On-line, Bell in Is It Incorrect to Choose Up Ladies in a Dungeon? Inosuke in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) – Daniel Park (English ver)/Park Hyung Suk (Korean ver)/Keisuke Hasegawa (Japanese ver)

Wataru Urata – Zack Lee/Lee Jin Sung/Ryuusei Kitahara

Saori Hayami (Yor in Spy X Household, Shinobu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) – Zoe Park/Park Ha Neul/Kagawa Mirei

Tsuguo Mogami – Duke Pyeon/Pyeon Duk Hwa/Hinto Kon

Daisuke Ono – Vin Jin/Jin Ho Bin/Takahito Saitama

Natsu Yorita – Mira Kim/Kim Mi Jin/Mizuki Sakane

Reina Aoyama – Crystal Choi/Choi Soo Jung/Akari Nerima

Shunsuke Takeuchi – Vasco/Lee Eun Tae/Basco

Lookism isn’t the one webtoon getting an anime adaptation. Hold a watch out for Solo Leveling!

What’s the plot of Lookism?

The story facilities on a high-school boy named Park Hyung Seok, who’s bullied and regarded down upon by his fellow college students as a consequence of having a nerdy look. Park Hyung Seok is bullied virtually day by day by a delinquent and eventually snaps in the future to yell at his mom and demand that he’s capable of switch colleges.

In an try to run away from his issues he strikes to Seoul and plans to attend a brand new highschool with a recent slate. Just a few nights earlier than he’s to start faculty, he experiences a supernatural phenomenon when his physique is reworked into one that’s taller, extra muscular, and rather more good-looking than his earlier physique. However, unusually sufficient, he isn’t utterly rid of his previous self – when his unique physique is asleep he is ready to use the brand new good-looking physique, and when his good-looking physique sleeps he returns to his former look.

Park Yung Seok decides to make use of the good-looking physique to reside his life through the day as Daniel Park and makes use of the unique one at night time. Since he nonetheless lives life with one foot in each worlds he is ready to see simply how a lot the world discriminates in opposition to individuals they take into account to be unattractive.

He continues to expertise discrimination in his unique physique whereas experiencing kindness and particular remedy whereas in his good-looking physique. Together with his new physique, he’s abruptly capable of turn into a social media influencer, a trainee for an leisure firm, and even a mannequin! Daniel’s “dream life” turns into a “harsh actuality” each night time when he returns to his unique physique – his true self. Will he have the ability to proceed dwelling like this perpetually? Or will he have to select in the future between dwelling life as his unique self or his good-looking self?

The place can I learn the Lookism webtoon?

In November 2014, creator and illustrator Park Tae-joon first printed Lookism on Naver WEBTOON, and continued with weekly updates. It’s garnered 599.9 million views and a couple of.6 million subscribers!

You may binge-read the whole webtoon beginning with Episode one right here.

Are you wanting ahead to the anime adaptation of Lookism? Are you wanting ahead to the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling? Do you suppose extra webtoons ought to get anime diversifications?