Johnny Joestar, the brand new primary character in JoJo’s Weird Journey Half 7: Metal Ball Run, rendered in anime-style paintings. Pic credit score: th0rrrr

The JoJo Metal Ball Run anime will take the JoJo’s Weird Journey anime collection in a brand new route with Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli racing horses throughout the American Wild West. However when will Netflix’s JoJo Half 7 anime come out?

JoJo Season 6 is sort of inevitable since director Naokatsu Tsuda said up to now at Anime Boston 2017 that he want to animate the entire JoJo components. Tsuda is most enthusiastic about animating JoJolion, which is JoJo’s Weird Journey Half 8 within the total collection. Plus, there’s JoJo Half 9, which is tentatively titled JOJOLANDS.

Extra importantly, sharp-eyed anime followers on Reddit observed that JoJo SBR obtained a brand new patent in 2021 on the identical day as JoJo Stone Ocean. May this imply there will likely be a fast turnaround time on the following anime sequel?

The anime TV collection is being produced by animation Studio David Manufacturing, which is finest identified for the JoJo anime collection however they’ve additionally animated notables like Hearth Drive, Cells At Work!, and Strike Witches.

In latest instances, the studio additionally rebooted the Spriggan anime for Netflix. The Urusei Yatsura 2022 reboot was launched in Fall 2022 and it’s anticipated that the Urusei Yatsura Season 2 launch date will likely be in 2023. The manufacturing of the Hearth Drive Season 3 anime TV present has additionally been introduced.

The corporate has produced the entire JoJo anime seasons because the collection started in 2012, so it will be odd for a studio change to occur now.

The principle employees engaged on JoJo Half 7 hasn’t been introduced but. However it’s doubtless that the primary employees will change primarily based on historical past.

For instance, director Kenichi Suzuki directed Components 1 by way of 3 and in addition was the chief director for Half 6: Stone Ocean. Director Toshiyuki Kato directed Half 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable, the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA spin-off, and was the primary director for Half 6: Stone Ocean. Naokatsu Tsuda was the chief director for Half 5: Golden Wind.

One of many primary employees positions that may outline the looks of the brand new characters within the JoJo Metal Ball Run anime is the character designer. There have been completely different character designers for the final 4 JoJo seasons.

For Stone Ocean, artist Masanori Shino (Black Lagoon, No Weapons Life) was the character designer, whereas Golden Wind chief animation director Shunichi Ishimoto created the Stand designs.

The collection composition author will doubtless stay the identical since Yasuko Kobayashi has been engaged on the collection because the starting. Moreover the JoJo anime, she is well-known for her work on Assault On Titan, Claymore, Dying Notice, Dororo, Kakegurui, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, and Witchblade.

Equally, sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami and music composer Yuugo Kanno will doubtless return. Yoshikazu has been on the primary employees because the first season, whereas Yuugo joined the employees beginning with the second season.

The JoJo Half 7 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme music music hasn’t been introduced but.

The Stone Ocean OP “STONE OCEAN” was carried out by ichigo from KISIDA KYODAN & THE AKEBOSI ROCKETS, whereas ED music was the 2008 “Distant Dreamer” from Welsh singer Duffy.

The JoJo anime collection first started in 2012. The final season, Stone Ocean, premiered solely on Netflix streaming on December 1, 2021. The TV present started weekly broadcasting in Japan on January 7, 2022.

The JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 launch date was on September 1, 2022. Primarily based on the data supplied by the Stone Ocean Blu-Ray field set launch dates, the JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 launch date will likely be in Winter 2023. That imply JoJo Half 6 could have three cours in complete with 38 episodes.

What’s a “cour,” you may ask? For these unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting primarily based on the bodily seasons often composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

In early 2022 it was confirmed that Stone Ocean was a “split-cour anime”, which is when a single anime season takes a multi-month break earlier than resuming TV broadcasting.

Netflix launched the entire Stone Ocean components for binge-watching early, whereas Japanese audiences have been watching episodes weekly. Thus, the final season’s finale, JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3, will doubtless launch in late 2022, whereas Japan will watch the ending, JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 38, three months later.

A fan-made JoJo Metal Ball Run anime trailer that provides a primary plot abstract.

Up to date August 22, 2022: Added new JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 particulars.

This text supplies all the things that’s identified about JoJo’s Weird Journey Half 7: Metal Ball Run (JoJo Half 7 / JoJo Season 6) and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

As of the final replace, Netflix, Warner Bros. Japan, Studio David Manufacturing, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the JoJo Half 7 anime launch date. Nor has the manufacturing of the JoJo’s Weird Journey: Metal Ball Run anime sequel been introduced.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed, this text will likely be up to date with the related info.

Within the meantime, it’s attainable to take a position about when, or if, the JoJo Half 7 launch date will happen sooner or later.

One crucial distinction to know is that Netflix itself gained’t instantly determine whether or not to have JoJo’s Weird Journey renewed for an additional season. Netflix has unique worldwide streaming rights, however they’re not a part of the anime manufacturing committee that may make the choice.

Regardless, the streaming success (or lack thereof) on Netflix is a crucial issue since streaming income is the largest portion of revenue within the anime trade. Netflix has partnered with a wide range of Japanese anime studios together with NAZ, Science SARU, Studio Mir, MAPPA, Manufacturing I.G, BONES, and Sublimation.

The excellent news is that “Stone Ocean” was trending on Twitter when the fifth season premiered on December 1, 2021.

Nevertheless, it didn’t make it to the worldwide Netflix Prime 10 for English or non-English TV exhibits on December 1, 2021. The truth is, Stone Ocean didn’t even make the worldwide Netflix Prime 100 on the premiere day.

To place that information in perspective, there have been different anime and animations trending that day. ARCANE: League of Legends (ARCANE Season 2 is confirmed) was #3, the live-action Cowboy Bebop was #10, even the EDENS ZERO anime made the worldwide Netflix Prime 100 that day.

The excellent news is that the Stone Ocean anime started dominating the charts on the Netflix Japan Prime 10 beginning December 2, 2021. It was even #1 in Bulgaria. Globally, it was the #2 prime TV present on Netflix that day, proper behind Misplaced in Area Season 3.

Extra importantly, the anime made #6 within the USA that day. The official Netflix Anime Twitter account even proclaimed, “GREATEST. ANIME. EVER.”

So, there’s loads of steam to the JoJo hype practice, which in principle might give a monetary incentive for a faster turnaround. However will this international success as a Netflix anime unique change something?

Moreover ending Stone Ocean in 2023, we all know that Studio David Manufacturing will likely be busy engaged on the Hearth Drive Season 3 anime, which was confirmed to be in manufacturing in Might 2022. There’s additionally the two-cour Lum, the Invader Woman Season 2, which may also be in manufacturing in 2023.

Each productions have fully completely different primary employees from the JoJo anime so these different TV exhibits wouldn’t stand in the way in which of a faster turnaround for the JoJo Metal Ball anime. However that doesn’t essentially imply issues will transfer any quicker.

Whatever the Netflix cash flowing into the anime trade, the manufacturing groups can’t transfer any quicker since many animators are nonetheless residing in poverty below terrible working circumstances.

Proper now, the anime trade is experiencing a labor scarcity by mass worker exodus attributable to burnout brought on by hectic manufacturing schedules, low wages, and household concerns. There are usually not sufficient folks to coach new animators, so artwork high quality is declining and mid-season manufacturing delays for giant titles have turn out to be frequent (the Surprise Egg Precedence anime and the 86 anime are examples).

The trade is working at peak capability, there are usually not sufficient employees to go round so a whole lot of work is outsourced to Korea and China, and studios have initiatives scheduled out years upfront.

As such, the first consideration for making a prediction is the wait time between JoJo Seasons, which has averaged about 2.5 years in latest instances. There have been 9 months between Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable, then a 21-month anticipate Golden Wind adopted by a 30-month anticipate Stone Ocean.

Due to this fact, it’s doubtless that the JoJo Half 7 launch date will likely be in 2025 on the earliest.

However what about that new JoJo SBR patent that was made on September 22, 2021? It’s attainable this information might point out an accelerated manufacturing schedule, however even then count on to attend till at the least the second half of 2024.

JoJo Half 9: JoJoLands manga is the newest within the collection

The story for the anime is predicated on the JoJo’s Weird Journey manga collection by creator Hirohiko Araki. The manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Soar approach again in 1987 and since 2005 the manga moved to Extremely Soar journal. The collection has been collected in 131 volumes as of September 2021.

The JoJo: Stone Ocean manga reached its ending again in 2003 and the sequel, JoJo Half 7: Metal Ball Run, completed in 2011. JoJo Half 8: JoJolion began up in Might 2011 and completed with 110 chapters in 2021.

JoJolion was set in the identical universe as Metal Ball Run. Nevertheless, the characters have been completely different since there was a big time within the timeline between the story arcs.

On August 19, 2021, JoJo Half 9 was introduced with the tentative title of JoJoLands (JoJoranzu). Notably, a patent for the JoJoLands identify was made the day earlier than. The creator went on a brief hiatus earlier than persevering with to launch the brand new story.

The official English translation of the JoJo manga is on the market from VIZ Media. Sadly, not one of the JoJo Half 7 manga volumes have been formally launched in English.

As of Might 2021, VIZ Media had solely caught up with Half 4: Diamond is Unbreakable. Half 5: Golden Wind will solely be as much as Quantity 3 as of February 2022, so the anime is considerably forward of the English manga.

The manga cowl artwork for JoJo Metal Ball Run Quantity 1. Pic credit score: Hirohiko Araki

Why the JoJo Metal Ball Run anime just isn’t JoJo Season 7

The primary two components of the manga collection, JoJo: Phantom Blood and JoJo: Battle Tendency, have been 12 volumes, so it was tailored as a single two-cour anime season with 26 episodes in 2012 and 2013.

The 17 volumes of the third half, JoJo: Stardust Crusaders, have been 152 chapters in complete. The second season was a split-cour anime season that was divided into two separate 24-episode broadcasting blocks that aired in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The fourth half, JoJo: Diamond Is Unbreakable, was 174 chapters collected into 18 volumes. The late 2015 anime adaptation broke the mould a bit by having 39 episodes. The three-cour third season was launched in late 2015.

The fourth anime season, Golden Wind (Vento Aureo), was additionally launched as three cours with 39 episodes. The Golden Wind manga was 155 chapters collected in 17 volumes.

Equally, it’s anticipated that the fifth anime season, Stone Ocean, could have three cours with 36 to 39 episodes. The Stone Ocean manga had 158 chapters in 17 volumes.

In contrast, JoJo’s Weird Journey Season 6, JoJo Half 7, is more likely to be longer regardless of having “much less” chapters. After Chapter 23, the JoJo Metal Ball Run manga was moved to the seinen demographic Extremely Soar journal, which meant the chapters have been printed month-to-month relatively than weekly.

This transformation resulted in JoJo Half 7 having 95 chapters in 24 volumes because the month-to-month chapters had extra pages. As such, David Manufacturing might adapt the story as a 4 or five-cour JoJo Season 6.

Contemplating that the JoJo Half 7 anime will likely be working for at the least a full yr meaning it’ll doubtless be a split-cour anime with two components just like Stardust Crusaders. Anticipate the break to be at the least three months, though it is likely to be higher if it’s six months so the manufacturing schedule isn’t hectic and the animation high quality suffers (gotta preserve these CGI horses trying good!).

JoJo Stone Ocean ending defined

Stone Ocean was controversial not solely as a result of first feminine JoJo however primarily as a result of ending. The generation-spanning story involves an epic conclusion with Pucci trying to rewrite the timeline of the universe in order that the Joestars are lifeless and Dio reigns supreme.

Pucci even appears to succeed with this final Stand capacity Made In Heaven since he creates an alternate universe and proceeds to kill the heroes one after the other. Paradoxically, out of all of the heroes, it’s Emporio who manages to kill Pucci, trapping his soul within the collapsing universe and thus deleting the villain from existence and stopping the earlier occasions from ever occurring.

With the JoJo timeline continuity abolished, the historical past of the Joestar household is radically completely different. Jotaro nonetheless lives on this new universe however he names his daughter Irene, not Jolyne, which seemingly symbolizes that future JoJo generations are pointless on this peaceable universe.

Regardless of Jotaro and Jolyne/Irene being allowed to type a more healthy father-daughter relationship, it’s debatable whether or not this bittersweet Stone Ocean ending ought to rely as a contented ending. Whereas some characters are resurrected with the identical primary persona, Foo Fighters’ dying is rendered the final word sacrifice since her existence as even a special particular person is not possible because it was Pucci who introduced FF to life within the first place by giving the plankton colony sentience.

Worse, the Jolyne we knew is basically erased. Jotaro not solely fails to avoid wasting his daughter from the knives. Jotaro dies by having his face sliced open simply as Thoth predicted approach, approach again in Half 3.

And poor Emporio witnessed all of those tragic deaths. Emporio alone is left to bear the trauma of seeing his pals reunite at the price of their true identities and reminiscences.

Resetting time on this method additionally signifies that the vampire Dio’s affect ended again in 1989 when the primary villain was destroyed by Jotaro. With nobody left to proceed Dio’s evil plan, that additionally means the weird journey of your entire Joestar household that began with Jonathan and Dio is at an finish after 100 years of combating.

Regardless of being controversial, this closing battle with Picco definitely units up the circumstances for JoJo Metal Ball Run. This capstone occasion additionally establishes a multiverse within the JoJo world, and these a number of universes turn out to be an important plot level within the coming story arcs.

The situation for the JoJo Half 7: Metal Ball Run anime is the American Wild West. Pic credit score: Hirohiko Araki

JoJo SBR anime spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

For some manga followers, JoJo Half 7: Metal Ball Run represents a end result of years of expertise as a manga author for Hirohiko Araki. A few of the earlier components suffered from “Stand of the week” fights and story pacing points. There have been characters with no clear goal who didn’t develop over the period of their journey or characters who would disappear with out making an enduring influence.

JoJo SBR resolves all of those points by having a transparent objective the place there’s a continuing push towards the end line over the a number of levels of the journey. There’s a singular deal with creating the characters necessary to the story and reoccurring characters spur lasting progress.

And because it’s a brand new universe JoJo Half 7 retools ideas from the earlier components. Most significantly, the Stands are all radical. Relatively than being projected ghost-like bodily manifestations like the standard humanoid Stands, many of those new Metal Ball Run Stands operate extra like instruments or particular skills with some even being wearable objects.

Switching to a month-to-month launch additionally gave Araki time to refine his paintings to be extra sensible. Panels got here much more alive with particulars and the characters’ proportions turned far much less cartoony.

The spaghetti Western-inspired story transports audiences to the yr 1890 within the time time interval of Phantom Blood in a special universe within the JoJo multiverse. Set in america, we’re launched to 2 new primary characters, Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli.

Johnny is a retired horse jockey who was paralyzed from the waist down in an accident regardless of being often known as a genius within the equestrian world. The embittered younger man finds hope within the charismatic Gyro, whose mysterious weapons, a pair of metal balls, are able to making Johnny briefly stroll once more.

Johnny Joestar’s Stand is the sentient Tusk, a pink-colored creature whose bodily manifestation initially resembles a small elephant. In contrast to earlier components, this Stand features extra like a instrument because it permits Johnny to fireplace his fingernails and toenails like a bullet. Johnny even makes use of his Spin-imbued nails to grate cheese and brush his enamel. Because the Stand evolves, Johnny turns into able to utilizing spatial wormholes and penetrating by way of dimensional limitations. On a aspect word, it’s attainable Araki was impressed to call the character Johnny by the Fleetwood Mac music “Tusk” because the lyrics talked about the identify. Pic credit score: Hirohiko Araki

And, sure, Dio returns! This alternate actuality model is a British jockey named Diego Brando whose father, Dario Brando, tried to drown him as a child by permitting him to be swept in a river. Worse, this abusive father nonetheless lives!

After this incident, Diego’s mom was deserted by Dario and she or he raised her son on a farm the place Diego found his expertise for working with horses. The Brando household suffered in numerous methods and Diego’s mom died from tetanus when he was solely 6 years previous. The mom made Diego promise to make use of his skills to climb out of the pit of poverty and over time he gained notoriety by rising to the highest of the British equestrian world.

This tragic backstory in all probability solely makes Diego aka Dio barely extra sympathetic since he’s nonetheless a serious rival to Johnny and Gyro. After Diego and Johnny turned jockeys, the latter would at all times be in second place once they competed and Johnny’s father would at all times scold him over that reality. Diego was additionally the particular person to steer out the horse that Johnny’s brother Nicholas rode when he died in an accident. Diego additionally married an 83-year-old widow for the inheritance cash and it’s rumored he poisoned her.

Diego Brando’s Stand known as Scary Monsters, which permits Dio to remodel different beings, and ultimately even himself, into any kind of dinosaur together with raptors and the T-Rex. This model of Dio can create armies of carnivorous hybrids out of fleas and turns his horse Silver Bullet right into a dinosaur. Pic credit score: Hirohiko Araki

The pair of Johnny and Gyro got here collectively after philanthropist Stephen Metal organizes the Metal Ball Run, a cross-country horse-riding marathon from San Diego to New York Metropolis that’s a collection of 9 checkpoints and routes. At every stage, factors are rewarded and the rider with essentially the most factors on the finish of the race turns into the champion.

The prize cash is $50 million for first place, $1 million for second place, $500k for third, and so forth, however Johnny is determined to enter since he desires to be taught the key of Gyro’s method.

After all, there’s extra to the story than a easy horse race. This journey will show to be fairly weird in some ways, particularly when a number of dimensions turn out to be concerned.

Johnny and Gyro uncover a conspiracy by the dimension-hopping twenty third U.S. President Humorous Valentine to make use of the race as a canopy for gathering the items of an historical holy corpse… which is closely implied to be Jesus Christ. Johnny and Gyro not solely battle towards hundreds of cutthroat opponents, however they need to additionally deal with assassins despatched by the President!

Sadly, anime followers should wait till the JoJo Metal Ball Run anime launch date to observe what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!