Netflix will force everyone in productions to get vaccinated against Covid-19

New measures apply to the cast, all of the staff, and even everyone who visits the set while it is filming.

Pictures from the set of “The Witcher”.

At a time when companies around the world are demanding vaccinations from their employees, Netflix is ​​the first major studio to invest in vaccinations.

Both the cast and all production teams must be vaccinated to be on set while filming Netflix productions. The New York Times points out that the rule applies not only to those who work on various Netflix productions, but also to anyone who visits the set while it is being made, in what is called Zone A by Netflix , which in practice is the working area of. is closest to actors and directors.

This decision, explains the “Deadline”, was made after a recent agreement between trade unions and Hollywood studios, which give the employer the freedom to decide how to implement protection rules against Covid-19, as is the case with vaccinations.

It is foreseeable that other Hollywood studios will make similar decisions. At this point in time there are already some productions that require vaccination, but on an individual basis. This is what happened, for example, with the series “Gaslit” currently being produced by Starz Studios and starring Sean Penn. In this case, it was the actor himself who figured he wouldn’t go back to work until the entire team he was working with was vaccinated.