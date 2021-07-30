Netflix will do whatever it takes to get Nolan back after his battle with Warner

While Netflix has offered the services of many of the big names in contemporary cinema, the streaming giant wants to partner with Christopher Nolan and is ready to do anything to get it.

Nolan doesn’t like streaming

In late 2020, Christopher Nolan Warner Bros. slammed the door after they announced their HBO Max strategy. The filmmaker, who is passionate about cinema, didn’t appreciate his decision to have films both in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time.

The British director had also castigated the Warner Bros studios in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter:

Some of the biggest filmmakers and stars in our industry fell asleep the night before they thought they were working for the biggest movie studio and woke up the next day to find they were working for the worst streaming service.

After making such a statement, it’s hard to imagine that there could be any collaboration between the director and a streaming site. But Nolan’s words don’t stop the studios from partnering with the acclaimed director, and Netflix is ​​no exception.

Netflix always wants more

The streaming giant has worked with big names in the cinema like Paolo Sorrentino (Roma, La Ballade de Buster Scruggs, The Irishman, Mank), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) , Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Ryan Johnson (Knives Out 2) or David Fincher (The Killer). A strategy that makes it possible to feed the platform’s ever-growing catalog, but also to gain institutional recognition. And that bias seems to be working, because in 2021, Netflix had no fewer than 36 nominations in all categories at the Oscars.

But the platform doesn’t want to stop there, and is desperately trying to work with Christopher Nolan. The director of the Netflix original creations department Scott Stuber and Nolan had already started talks last April, which were ultimately unsuccessful.

Recently, Scott Stuber returned to the indictment in a media diversity interview:

“When and above all when Nolan announces a new project, the question arises as to whether we can offer him the necessary framework and which requirements must be met for the project to take place. [avec nous]. He’s an amazing director. I will do what I can. In this industry I learned that you don’t have to have an ego. I take punches, fall to the ground and get up. “

Netflix therefore seems poised to bend back to work with Christopher Nolan. And this new hope is certainly due to the deal the platform just signed with Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s production company. It’s hard to imagine, however, that the director teamed up with Netflix after leaving Warner Bros. over their looser streaming policies.

