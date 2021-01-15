Netflix wants to release a new movie every week in 2021

The platform is trying to buy productions that went to theaters but that may not have that goal due to the pandemic.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will star in a story.

Going to theaters to see a great new premiere still seems like a mirage in this uncertain year of 2021 – Portugal and other countries are just stepping into a new narrowness. The streaming platforms thus take advantage of increasingly dominating the market.

Such is the case with Netflix, which has released a teaser in the past few days anticipating the many premieres of films that will be coming this year. The platform even said it plans to release a relevant film for a week – some of which could be bought from the studios they would open in theaters. Some of these productions may have a new destination considering the pandemic.

“Red Notice” is one of the films on the list that brings together stars like Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The streaming service will also premier Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first films (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”) And Halle Berry (“Bruised”).

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer make their debut in the superhero universe in “Thunder Force” and Zack Snyder will have a new zombie movie called “Army of the Dead”.

The list includes new sequels to Netflix sagas such as “A Banca dos Beijos 3” and “To All The Boys: Always and Forever”. Some stars are entitled to new stories, such as Amy Adams (“The Woman in the Window”), Jason Momoa (“Sweet Girl”), Zendaya and John David Washington (“Malcom & Marie”) and Jennifer Garner (“Yes Day”) ”).

One of the best Netflix films of the year will most likely be the comic “Don’t Look Up”. It is the new film from director and screenwriter Adam McKay (“The Fall of Wall Street” and “Vice”) in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will appear as protagonists. The narrative will accompany two astronomers trying to warn the world of the planet’s impending collision with an asteroid.

The cast includes stars like Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Ron Perlman and Matthew Perry.